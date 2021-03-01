Football Outsiders proposes a bold move for the Vikings





The new league year kicks off in the coming weeks and all waited to see exactly what the Minnesota Vikings will do on a number of fronts. The most important of these is what the team will do during free agency, which starts March 17 at 3 p.m. Central Time. The legal sabotage period takes place in the preceding days. While the Vikings have some decisions to make on both sides of the ball, the folks at Football Outsiders have suggested a move that could potentially get the Viking defenses back on the road. Behind the great paywall of E $ PN, Football Outsiders sets a bold move for any team, and for the Vikings, that move involves signing a big name, particularly the former New York Jets and New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Even with their other cuts, the Vikings were remarkably complete in 2020 with the No. 11 passing offense, No. 6 hasty attack and No. 14 pass defense by DVOA. However their run defense finished 30th in DVOA and killed last leaving 5.16 custom line yards per carry, and did this despite Eric Kendricks leading all linebackers (min. 50 tackles) with a 6.3% broken tackles based on Sports Info Solutions charts. That weakness may be more than Pierce can overcome alone, but its correction would put this version of the Vikings in Super Bowl rack. This now assumes that Michael Pierce, who retired last season over concerns over COVID-19, will be back to help in the center of defense. Hopefully that will be the case and we can see him stepping into the shoes of the man he was supposed to replace, the great Linval Joseph. But, as the FO piece puts it, Pierce alone won’t be enough, as we saw when the Vikings were on the defensive late last year. Enter Williams, who was the Jets’ sixth overall pick in 2015 NFL draftHe was traded to the Giants in 2019 and played for the Giants for the 2020 season under the franchise tag. Williams had arguably his best season as a pro in 2020, with 11.5 sacks for the Giants who mainly played from the defensive tackle position, although he can also play a long way. If the Vikings could somehow find a way to pair Pierce and Williams in the middle of the defensive line, that would be a huge boost to a front seven who struggled last season. Throw in the returns from Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr (presumably) and Eric Kendricks getting back to health, and the Vikings would have all the ingredients to help their developing young subordinate. And, hey. . It’s not like the Vikings had no success with defensive tackles called Williams in the past, is it? I don’t know how realistic the prospect is of Leonard Williams landing in Minnesota off-season, but it’s certainly an intriguing possibility.

