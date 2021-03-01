Game, set and Paris match: where and how to play tennis in the French capital

This article is part of a guide to Paris from FT Globetrotter

I grew up in Miami and played tennis all year round, but I rarely thought about it much. As an adult, first in New York and now in Paris, it seemed a daunting task to find a court. Tennis and I drifted apart.

Then came Covid. Last summer, on a whim, I signed up for a weeklong tennis camp in the south of France. It was a way to extend the holiday before the fall inevitably ended.

But something happened there. I loved the earthiness of the clay courts – the signature French surface – and the fact that my adopted country has its own ideas of how to play. My muscles somehow remembered how to serve and swing, but I could see there was a lot more to learn.

I left camp physically battered (my middle-aged body was less resilient than in high school) but only recently in love with – and fascinated by – the sport.

Lawn tennis was invented in Great Britain in the 1870s, but quickly gained popularity, first in the south of France and then in the rest of the country, including the capital. (The Luxembourg Gardens, August 1906) © Alamy



Tennis has since become my salvation during the pandemic. Back in Paris I bought tennis clothes, tennis friends and several rackets. It is now the main way I socialize, exercise and spend time outdoors. Every time the government announces new lockdown rules, I’m out of breath to let us play. (At the time of writing, outdoor tennis is fine, but indoor tennis is prohibited.)

As for the hassle, playing tennis in Paris requires some paperwork – but after that it’s pretty easy to book courts, learn the lingo and immerse yourself in the tennis world here. Moreover, it is an exciting new way to discover the city.

To start

The easiest way to play regularly is to sign up for a group lesson. Most are run by local associations, which have trained coaches and weekly courts. Some are organized by neighborhood, others by importance, including one LGBT + Tennis Association

Start by contacting an association (a partial list is here), or choose a job and see which groups offer classes there. Tennissables, a website that also connects players an overview(Like most tennis administrators, this requires basic French). Tennis tests – to match players of similar skill levels – and registrations are in September, but you can always call mid-year to see if there’s an empty spot.

The easiest (but not the cheapest) way to play, especially if you’re just visiting Paris, is to book a private lesson and let the coach take care of the course. One of my favorite instructors is Mickaël Jappont ([email protected]), who teaches jobs in the city and charges between € 60 and € 80 an hour.

Another is Mario Almeida ([email protected]) running an association on the courts in the stately Jardin du Luxembourg. With a notice period of a few days, Almeida can arrange a court in Luxembourg for € 70 per hour, or give you an excellent private lesson there for € 120. Both coaches speak English.

Expect to learn a cerebral playing style. A French instructor I know scoffed at the “robotic,” “bucket” tennis played in America, where he said that players were taking identical shots from a machine, or from a coach with a shopping cart full of balls. He said that both in practice and in matches, players need to learn to anticipate, adapt and think.

Tennis in French

I spoke reasonable French before I woke up, but I still had to learn the tennis lexicon. The first ten times an opponent announced “equality“For deuce, I resisted the urge to yell back,”Freedom! Brotherhood!

In France, the double lane is a “corridor” or hallwayInstead of ’30 all ‘say it’s’ 30 everywhere’ – thirty everywhereIt’s okay to call out a ball, Outsidebut your opponent will be perplexed if you keep saying – like I did – that it “long

And if you like to name yourself out loud during a match, don’t forget to use the familiar you shape, as in “What are you doing– “what are you doing?” (French players would find it strange if you referred to yourself in the formal you

Where to play

Luxembourg Gardens

The Luxembourg Gardens is one of the best places to play tennis in Paris – if you can get a slot machine © Getty Images



On a sunny day, there is nothing better than a game in the Jardin du Luxembourg. Surrounded by trees and retirees lounging, the six well-kept concrete courtyards are owned by the nearby French Senate and managed by a regional association. They draw a wealthy audience from the surrounding neighborhoods.

Luxembourg regulars made me promise not to make their courts sound too attractive or accessible. And it is true that it takes work to get into the system. You need a license from the Fédération Française de Tennis, which you can get online, or at the wooden tennis cabana at the courts. (It requires € 30, plus a doctor’s note less than a year old stating that you are fit to play).

Luxembourg’s tennis courts have always attracted a wealthy crowd from the surrounding neighborhoods (May 1962) © Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Today, the six well-maintained courses are surrounded by trees and often lounge retirees © Jonathan Eastland / Alamy



Then buy 10-pack court tickets at the cabana for € 120. They will give you a login and password for the Luxembourg online reservation site, where you can try to get your hands on one of the few slot machines as soon as they open.

Municipal courts

The city of Paris has a network of nearly 200 jobs, many of which are hidden in unlikely places in the city. Most are made of concrete or artificial grass. To use them, register at Paris Tennis (you need a passport or ID card), then reserve a court up to six days in advance. Every hour Prices range from € 5.40 for an uncovered track during peak hours to € 17 for a covered track during peak hours.

Municipal courts vary in setting, area and quality. Some are sandwiched between apartment buildings, so residents watch you play while sipping their morning coffee. They draw a cross-section of middle-class Paris, from weekend families to professors, freelance writers, and orthodontists who fit into a weekday contest.

One of my favorite city courts is Candie in the 11th arrondissement. The two lanes of synthetic turf are surrounded by futuristic metal grids and the varied architecture of adjacent buildings.

Five blue concrete lanes called Atlantique are tucked away on a roof behind Montparnasse station © Alamy Stock Photo



The only two municipal clay courts have been used up Edouard Pailleron, near the Buttes-Chaumont Park in the 19th arrondissement (they are currently closed). Five blue concrete lanes called Atlantic are tucked away on a roof behind the Montparnasse station.

For a rural experience, try the La Faluère courts, on the eastern edge of Paris in the Bois de Vincennes, the city’s largest public park. The 21 lanes of concrete or artificial grass are surrounded by high hedges, giving them the feeling of a private club. (A real private club with clay courts, Friendly circle of Vincennes, is nearby).

Private clubs

Tennis started as a bourgeois sport and there are still many private clubs in the upscale western area in or near the Bois de Boulogne. The grandfather of this is Lagardère Paris Racing, founded in 1882 as Le Racing Club de France. Le Racing, with 45 jobs, does not post its prices, however The ultrasounds According to the newspaper, there is an entrance fee of about € 7,000 per adult, plus an annual cost of about € 1,800 per adult or € 6,000 for a family of four.

A wish list for tennis after a pandemic

La Cavalerie, an inner courtyard from the 15th, was built in 1924 on the seventh floor of an Art Deco building © Tennis la Cavalerie



One day I would like to play at the currently shutters The Cavalry, a courtyard in the 15th arrondissement, built in 1924 on the seventh floor of an Art Deco building. It is crowned by a vaulted wooden roof and has a wood-paneled dressing room and a picturesque balcony. A private club runs the court and maintains a waiting list for annual periods.

Amateur tournaments are out for the time being, but post-Covid is a place to play on the clay courts in the Cercle Athlétique de Montrouge near Paris.



Normally there is one year round schedule of amateur tournaments in clubs all over the Paris region. There are a few more running, but I’m waiting to play on the (currently closed) clay courts on the Montrouge Athletic Circle, just south of Paris.

If my tennis obsession lasts, I also hope the Roland-Garros Museum – the “Tennisseum” – which is expected to reopen in 2022. I would like to see the approximately 14,000 documents and objects on display, including a tennis dress worn in 1968 by French star Françoise Dürr. Then afterwards, when no one is looking, I can sneak to a court.

