The Rink – Colorado Hockey Rinkcast S1 Ep10 Juliana Nikac of the Connecticut Whale





Staff writer Owyn Cooper talk to Juliana Nikac, social media manager for the NWHL’s Connecticut Whale, about her love of hockey, her career in sports and more. What is your background in hockey and how did you end up in the industry? (2:00)

What was it like going to two colleges with prestigious hockey programs? (7:05)

What did you know about the NWHL and how was your interest in working for them? (9:40)

What is the Connecticut Whale’s voice on social media and how did you find your brand? (12:00)

What was the hardest part of social running for a sports team during COVID-19? (15:57)

What was the impact when the NHL put the NWHL in the spotlight? (22:23)

Thoughts on an NWHL team in Colorado? (25:45)

If you had any advice for aspiring young women in the sports industry, what would you tell them? (28:04)

What’s your take on fans with multiple team loyalty? (31:12)

What do you think of the alignment of the divisions of the NHL? (36:48)

Who is your Stanley Cup pick? (43:15)







