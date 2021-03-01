Police invade FC Barcelona and detain four people





Police in Spain raided FC Barcelona headquarters on Monday, seizing evidence and detaining four people. The arrests, on the eve of the club’s presidential election, sparked another crisis for a football giant that was lowered by crippling debts, boardroom infighting and poor performance on the field. A spokeswoman for Mossos dEsquadra, Catalonia’s regional police force, said the economic crimes unit had collected evidence from the Barcelona offices. She added that the investigation was underway and four people have been detained, but declined to name the persons, citing police policies.

Several news outlets reported that the four people detained were prominent current and former club executives: former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who stepped down in December, shortly before he was due to receive a vote of no confidence; Oscar Grau, the club’s CEO; Roman Gomez Ponti, Head of Legal Services; and Jaume Masferrer, an advisor to Bartomeu.

Barcelona said in a statement that the club had fully cooperated with the legal and police authorities to assist in clarifying facts under investigation. Investigators have been investigating Barcelona’s affairs for months after inflammatory revelations suggested the club had secretly hired an outside marketing company to produce disparaging content about some of its most important and high-profile players, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqu. The team denied any wrongdoing and hired a consultant, PWC, to audit the relationship with the marketing company, I3 Ventures, but police continued the investigation. The police investigation into Barcelona has been closely followed by Spanish news media, who have mentioned the Barcagate affair. Bartomeu said in February that he had no idea the company was involved in spreading negative content targeting Barcelona players, and although the club canceled the contract, the stain persisted.

The raid on the club’s offices comes just days before more than 140,000 Barcelona members will choose Bartomeus’s successor, and it is yet another blow to the reputation of a club that had established itself as a benchmark in world football for years. The team liked to portray itself as a team with values ​​that made it a class of its own, operating under the motto: More than a club.

Bartomeus’ sacking came months after a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich that eliminated the club from last season’s Champions League, the richest club football league in Europe and a public feud with Messi, arguably the best player in the history of the United States. games. Messi described Bartomeus’ board as a disaster and demanded permission to leave the club he joined as a 13-year-old from Argentina. The club declined Messis’s request and the player withdrew, announcing that he would stay rather than drag the matter through the court. Messis’s contract allows him to leave at the end of this season, but has said he has not yet decided what to do. Bartomeu has been battling negative headlines for over a year, and his tenure as president, which began amid a previous scandal in 2014, has been marked by periods of turbulence. Last spring, six members of the club board resigned and went out with their criticism of Bartomeu. At the heart of their feud was the contract with I3 Ventures, and allegations that it was behind bogus social media accounts claiming to be Barcelona supporters, attacking those seen by Bartomeus opponents. They included Victor Font, an outspoken candidate to become the club’s next president, and popular players like Messi and Piqu.

The teams’ finances are also more uncertain than at any time in recent memory. Earlier this year, it released financial statements showing that it owed more than $ 1 billion, about $ 1.2 billion, to its lenders, tax officials and rival clubs, with more than $ 600 million to be paid in the short term. The club has entered into emergency talks with banks to find a solution to its problems, and club officials are also considering selling some of the teams’ commercial assets to investors to raise as much as $ 250 million. The club has been playing without spectators this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, as is the case for most teams in Europe, and the teams’ earnings forecasts have turned crater. The club’s cavernous Nou Camp stadium and museum are normally two of the most visited tourist sites in Spain, and the loss of that and other earnings could be as much as € 600 million, club leaders recently told The Times. The picture is hardly better on the field. Although Messi returned, the club’s performance was a shadow of its dominant past. Barcelona suffered another humiliation in the Champions League last month, losing 4-1 to Paris St.-Germain in the first leg of the two-game match, round of 16. The defeat means elimination from this year’s tournament. good as insured. Barcelona came back to second place in the Spanish rankings after a bad start, but is still five points behind the leader, Atltico Madrid, whose success is partly due to the goals of striker Luis Suarez, whose contract was canceled. through Barcelona before the start of the season.

