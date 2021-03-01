Sri Lanka appoints Australian Tom Moody as cricket director | Cricket News





Sri Lanka hires former Australian international as cricket director to revive the struggling national team.

Sri Lanka has appointed former national team manager Tom Moody as director of cricket as part of a cricket operations overhaul, the sport’s governing body in the country said. Former Australian all-rounder Moody piloted Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Monday that the 55-year-old’s knowledge of the system prompted their technical advisory committee to recommend him. SLC added that Moody will be a consultant and will have to fulfill 300 days of mandatory assignment in its three-year deal. Tom has worked with SLC in the past and has shown results, and I am sure that with his working knowledge of the system, Tom will add more value to our game, said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC, in a statement at Sunday. Moody will be tasked with analyzing the Future Tour program, the structure of the national tournament in Sri Lanka, the welfare of the players and the training and development of skills. He will also provide the coaching and support staff structure, as well as high performance and data analysis. Moody previously served as director of cricket for the Caribbean Premier League and Worcestershire and currently holds a similar position with Sunrisers Hyderabad of the Indian Premier League. He has coached Western Australia, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, among others. Moody played eight Tests and 76 one-day internationals for Australia before retiring in the 2000-2001 season. Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne from Sri Lanka during the second test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka on January 4, 2021 in Johannesburg [File: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images] Sri Lanka’s cricket has declined significantly over the past five years. Recent defeats in the test series against South Africa and England have sparked strong criticism and prompted authorities to appoint a cricket committee of former international stars Aravinda de Silva, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama and Kumar Sangakkara. Mathews as captain of Sri Lanka in T20s Sri Lanka will play against the West Indies on Wednesday in their opening game Twenty20 in Antigua. Former skipper Angelo Mathews will captain cricket teams for the Twenty20 series of three games in the West Indies after Dasun Shanaka was stranded by a visa problem, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday. Shanaka was named Sri Lanka’s new Twenty20 captain last week, but the 29-year-old was unable to board the flight that departed Monday with his teammates after not arranging a new transit visa to the United States. Mathews was appointed by the national selectors because Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20 captain for the tour of the West Indies, has yet to join the team due to a delay in obtaining a US transit visa, the Sri Lanka said. cricket in a statement. .







