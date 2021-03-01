Louisville football has one unsung NFL draft outlook





There might be an NFL draft outlook on that Louisville football fans forget that they are entering design season. It’s one that is sure to be missed by the program and the coaching staff as he takes his next step into the NFL. A former Auburn signer entered junior college, Marlon character was the former No. 1 security prospect who comes from “Juco”. Character was a breakthrough in 2020 on the corner and was a valuable special teams player for the first two seasons of his Louisville career in 2018 and 2019. The flashes were there as an athlete and as a bonker. His 2020 season consisted of 37 tackles, one interception, and six defended passes. He has positional versatility that alternates between angle and safety throughout his career. That should be fine for NFL teams interested in Character’s services. There’s a decent chance he won’t be called up, but that shouldn’t prevent him from being picked as an un-drafted free agent or earn a tryout with multiple NFL teams. On the field, he is a quality athlete who can keep in step with his receivers and has clearly taken the right steps as a complete corner during his three years. He puts the hit on blitzes and had to prove himself in the “dirty” areas before earning a significant start time. His potential to make a next level team comes with special teams When a player is called up or not drafted in the late rounds, the best way is to form a team with special team value. That will likely be the case with Character. For those showing an interest in Louisville’s special teams, Character was routinely one of the best at kickoff and punt teams, where he could use his linear speed and aggression to burn down the field and take a tackle. It wasn’t often someone knocked him across the field to put themselves in a position to make a tackle. Character was recently praised for his performance in the College Gridiron Showcase, a similar but smaller version of Reese’s Senior Bowl. Defensive players that caught my eye @CGSAllStar

CB Marlon character Louisville

LB Camilo Eifler Illinois

S Darrick Forrest Cincy

DT Jerome Johnson Indiana

CB Jason Pinnock Pitt

DT Cameron Murray Okie State@WindmillMemes – Bridge (@BridgesFootball) January 21, 2021 Character is predominantly slept through. Don’t be surprised if he plays a role for himself as a special tea maker and development corner in the NFL.







