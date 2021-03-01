Sports
Men’s and women’s tennis suffers disappointing losses along the way – The Daily Utah Chronicle
The University of Utah men’s and women’s tennis teams both hit the road last week, but suffered disappointing losses as they were constantly outperformed.
Tennis for men
On Sunday, February 28, the Utes men’s tennis team traveled to Texas Tech and fell 7-0 against the Red Raiders.
The day started off badly for the Utes as the first doubles match of Geronimo Busleiman and Francisco Bastias lost to the Texas Tech first doubles team Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero
The Red Raiders continued their winning streak, picking up another double win Mathias Gavelin and Slava ShainyanThe Utes were leading their third double play 4-3 when it was canceled as the Red Raiders took the win. Slava Shainyan, Utes’ first single player, faced a tough match with the country’s 37th-seeded Parker Wynn. Slava played brave, but lost the first set 6-4 and the second set 6-2.
Things didn’t get much better with the Utes No. 2 player, Geronimo Buslieman. He faced a tough match-up from the 97th-seeded player in the country, Ilgiz Valiev, and also lost in straight sets. Unfortunately, the rest of the Utes players lost in straight sets, ending a tough day for men’s tennis.
Tennis for ladies
Two days earlier, the Utes women’s team traveled to Denver to take on the Pioneers. The Utes lost this matchup 4-0. In doubles it is the Pioneers pair Britt Pursell and Camille Anderson defeated the Utes first doubles pair Emily Dush and Madeline Lamoreux in a competitive match, ending 6-1.
Anastasia Goncharova and Lindsay Hung dominated their first set 6-0, but the game was already decided after that Anya Lamoreux and Madison Tattini lost to the third Pioneers doubles team.
The singles went slightly better for Utah, as both Dush and Anya Lamoreux led their games before being canceled. The first matchup for singles was Taylor Melville Madeline Lamoreux. Lamoreux played well, but Melville was lucky, as she won 6-2 and 6-1 in two sets. Anna Reidmiller from Colorado defeated Lindsay Hung in their competitive 2nd singles match 6-4 and 6-3 in straight sets. The match ended when Goncharova lost to Britt Pursell.
A look ahead
The women’s team will take on rival BYU on Wednesday, March 3. The game will be played in Provo at 5 p.m. MST. The intensity of the Holy War lulls through every sporting event, making this matchup a must-see. The women have won their last 2 matches against BYU and hope to make it three times in a row in this in-state slugfest.
The men’s team will return from their road trip to Montana on Saturday, March 6. The match will be played at 12pm MST at the George Eccles Tennis Center. The Utes have had a stranglehold on the Montanas tennis team that won 12 consecutive games. They will try to make it a run of 13 consecutive times this Saturday. Both events can be viewed on Utah Tennis Streaming on the University of Utah Athletics website
[email protected]
