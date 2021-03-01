Sports
Good health, better defenses lead to Livingston ice hockey success
LIVINGSTON, NJ – Even before the Livingston High School ice hockey team reached the McInnis Cup semi-finals Monday, the season could have been considered a success.
The mere fact that the Lancers were able to conquer the ice 11 times this winter – when so many hockey programs had to deal with shortened or even canceled seasons due to the particularly acute effect COVID-19 has on the sport – has put them in elite business.
In addition, they play remarkably consistent hockey, as they did in the quarterfinals of McInnis on Friday evening in a 3-1 victory over Verona.
“I give a lot of credit to our families and our players,” said Livingston head coach Dave Conklin. “We’ve really tried to live in our own little bubble and stay away from the risks that are out there. Everyone has done a really good job at that. downstairs. In all cases, too. We’ve been very lucky. “
But there was more than luck in the difficult times that teams have scored against Livingston (7-2-2), who has conceded 16 goals in 11 games this season.
“We are a relatively young team already, and we work hard defensively,” said Conklin. “Our rolling four defenders, they’ve been fantastic at limiting the number of shots, and the shots our opponents get don’t come from the best odds or the best spots on the ice.”
Junior Jace Dockx, sophomore Brett Conklin (Dave’s son), junior Andrew Qian and freshman Ryan Zales were staunch defenders in the back, the coach said.
“And Zach Turbin was great as a goalkeeper this year,” he said of his junior netminder. “He’s there to stop it. Every team you build from the back. Zach Turbin has been the best goalkeeper in the league in my opinion.”
Turbin’s storage percentage is an alien .942. Sophomore Justinas Sanders was also solid in goal when he got the chance to play there.
On Friday evening, Livingston killed two penalties in the first period to keep the game against Verona winless.
“Verona had two power plays in the first period. We are doing well with the penalty kill,” said Conklin. “Your goalkeeper has to be your best player on the penalty kill. We did a really good job of keeping the shots from the outside. We are big and strong there and can get guys out of the way. You want to stay out of the penalty. , but it was good to kill both prematurely. “
Senior Michael Mumm (15 points) and junior Austin Vecchio (14 points) led Livingston on the attack.
“Michael Mumm, he’s a senior and one of our best boys,” Conklin said. “Freshman and sophomore injuries have taken him a long time, but he had a good junior year, and he has done very well this year. He plays the grand piano. Austin Vecchio, a junior, had a good sophomore year and has been performed. to become one of our leaders and top scorers. “
Vecchio, who leads Livingston with 10 goals, scored two goals in the 3-1 win over Verona.
Junior Danny Grossbard and senior Lenny Kanchik have nine points each this season. Senior forward Cade Prendergast has scored three goals and three assists. Senior Tyler Schultz, who has four assists, and his second brother Dillon Schultz each have five points.
