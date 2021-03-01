How much money each player has won in the WGC-Workday Championship





The Telegraph Rules officially breathes a sigh of relief as Annika Sorenstam cuts It’s fair to say that no one was happier than Dan Maselli at Lake Nona that Annika Sorenstam made all the difference at her first professional start in 13 years. Maybe not even the remarkable Swede himself. Maselli, a Tour Rules Official, had a nervous few hours on Friday as the Gainbridge LPGA tournament waited to see if Sorenstam, 50, had done enough with a two-over total to qualify for the weekend. Tiger Woods has completed one of the biggest comebacks, can he do it again? In the end it was confirmed that the 10-time big winner had been scraped in with a shot. And Maselli breathed a sigh of relief. Had she missed it so narrowly, Maselli would have entered golf folklore as the referee whose wrong decision stopped history. On Thursday, Maselli, who also serves as an education professional, informed Sorenstam on the fifth that she couldn’t open an unlocked gate to play her next shot. Instead, he told her to take a penalty two club-lengths away, which Sorenstam did on the way to a double-bogey seven. However, unbeknownst to Maselli, the rule had changed in 2019, she could have opened the gate and would have had an attitude to play without a penalty. Maselli was notified of his foul on Friday morning and was distraught, especially when fellow officials confirmed they could not take the penalty kick on Sorenstams’ score. The option to withdraw the penalty is not available under golf rules, the Ladies Professional Golf Association said. The referee met with the player immediately after her second round to explain and apologize for the foul. After her brilliant second round 71, Sorenstam revealed quite how vigorously Maselli apologized. He told me: this is going to hurt me, this is eating me up inside, said Sorenstam. I said please, please don’t feel that way. He replied, I appreciate it and I will not make that mistake again. And then I said, Well, I won’t hit there again. You know, those things happen. The rules have changed. That’s how it goes. Well, of course it shouldn’t be if it’s a paid regulation officer and Maselli was lucky that Sorenstam took the bizarre scenario in its stride. As she did, leaving 45 of the best players in her wake, including World Cup No. 2 Danielle Kang and England’s Melissa Reid in her first competitive event since her retirement in 2008. It had been a 4,479 day hiatus . I planned to take Ava to volleyball tomorrow, but someone else will have to take her, Sorenstam said. No, kidding aside, it’s just a bonus. It is real. A lot of effort has gone into these two days, so hopefully you will get a good night’s sleep and see what happens in the third round. Sorenstams’ laid-back personality was that she stayed true to her emphatic statement before the tournament began that this is not a comeback. Sorenstam came purely because she lives on Lake Nona and is considering playing in the US Senior Womens Open at the end of July. But regardless of her long-term intentions, Sorenstam has at the very least provided a joyous trip down memory fairway, with her many admirers beating one stat in particular. This extended her official made streak cuts to 50, which is the longest active cut streak on the LPGA Tour. Sorenstam only missed 10 cuts in her 308 career starts. The most recent was in May 2006 when she was number 1. Current world number 1 Jin Young Ko is next in consecutive charts with 35. Only Tiger Woods of this generation can compete against Sorenstam in all-time statistics and as a good friend of the 45-year-old she will be delighted with the news that was released Friday night. Woods was transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continued orthopedic care and recovery, hospital officials said. An overnight post on Woodss Twitter account said Tiger received follow-up proceedings for his injuries this morning. The proceedings were successful, and he is now recovering in good spirits. Woods shattered the shin and fibula bones of his right lower leg in multiple locations after crashing his car in LA on Tuesday. It is estimated that it will be another week before he can return to his Florida home.

