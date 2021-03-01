Ranking of the current captains in Test cricket

Leading a team in a test match is a task that many skilled cricketers fear for a variety of reasons. First, the stress of managing a team for five consecutive days in the field. Add to that the pressure from the media and cricket experts. In addition, their own performance. All of this can take its toll on any cricketer.

But there have been men in the past and now who have done that successfully. As we speak, there are a number of captains who have led their international teams in test matches, with the burden of expectations and responsibility on their shoulders.

In sports it is often nice to have some discussion. Questions like who your favorite test batsman is or who your favorite captain is always instills a little feeling of joy in our heads. It is such questions that keep all fans interested in the sport.

Here are the top 10 test captains right now:

10. Mominul Haque

Mominul Haque was charged with the role of Bangladeshs Test the captain after being a productive performer for them. He has been a major hitter to them and someone who brings a lot of side stability to red-ball cricket. While he didn’t have a great start to his captaining career, he quickly turned it around.

After losing two back-to-back Test matches in India, his side managed to beat Zimbabwe in early 2020. The win was also his first as captain and he played a big part in that too, as he scored a century. Mominul Haque has received some criticism for his laid-back attitude as a captain, but he can quickly transform into a captain with lots of weapons in his armor.

He has a cool head, which is crucial as a Bangladeshi captain. In addition, he plays one format for the country which allows him to stay focused. Format specialists are something that Bangladesh is starting to have right now, and it could really start bringing good results for them soon.