Greg Ruffin as the head football coach of Edward Waters College





One match in the season, the Tigers have reportedly moved from Ruffin; defensive coordinator Joseph Carter will serve as interim head coach

Edward Waters, head football coach Greg Ruffin, whose contract expired on March 31, has been relieved of his duties after just one game of the 2021 spring season of the Tigers, athletic director Paul Bryant confirmed to the Times-Union Sunday night. Defensive coordinator Joseph Carter will take over as interim head coach, but no further details were provided as to why Ruffin was replaced. Bryant added that there would be an announcement in the coming days. When asked if Ruffin had been fired, Bryant replied, You know I can’t talk about personnel issues, but what I can say is that Coach Carter is now the interim head coach and moved on. Bryant added without comment that he expected the Tigers to be scheduled debut their new football stadium on campus Saturday-afternoon against Erskine College to play the remaining four games of their spring schedule. Ruffin ends his EWC tenure with a record of 5-18 in more than two seasons. Before arriving in Jacksonville, he had served as a head coach at Shaw, Paine and Texas College. He then worked as a tight-ends coach at Bethune-Cookman EWC hired Ruffin in December 2017 to take over from Alvin Wyatt. Ruffin went 4-7 in his debut season with the Tigers, but EWC dropped to 1-10 in 2019. During the last season, the school played most of its games against NCAA opposition, including Division I Southern University in Baton Rouge, as a part. of a plan to lay the groundwork for a future move to the NCAA from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Edward Waters did not play a fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but started a short spring season on February 21. The Tigers lost 53-0 to Jackson State, a match that was noted as Deion Sanders’ coaching debut for the Mississippi school. . Edward Waters’ most recent winning season in football came in 2004. Carter, the newly promoted head coach, joined the EWC staff in May 2020, after 12 years on the Tuskegee staff as a security coach and defense coordinator. During his tenure there, Tuskegee won six titles (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2017) in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. EWC has expressed an interest in joining the SIAC, which competes in NCAA Division II.

