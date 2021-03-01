College mens hockey: Golden Knights record ECAC weekend sweep over Raiders | College Sports

POTSDAM A two-week break due to COVID-19 issues on campus did not bother the Clarkson University hockey team who shut down a weekend sweep from Colgate with a 3-2 victory in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena on Sunday.
Clarkson (11-7-4 overall, 6-4-4 conference) is getting closer to capturing home ice for a semifinal of ECAC Hockey with four games to play in the regular season.
Clarkson has 25 points, leading Colgate with nine and fourth from St. Lawrence University with 10.
Colgate (5-9-5, 4-8-4) can’t catch Clarkson for second place, but SLU could end with 27 points if it sweeps the next four games against the Golden Knights according to the rules.
Quinnipiac leads the conference with 34 points and has six more points to potentially earn this weekend.
I thought we looked sharp, in terms of our energy, Clarkson coach Casey Jones said he was coming back from half time. I thought our special teams were good, so that was a great sign. I thought we put in the penalty kill today and scored power play goals in both games. That’s a good place to get straight out of a break, without getting the (reps).
Clarkson took the early lead on Sunday when Nick Campoli scored 9 minutes, 49 seconds from the first period. David Silye passed the puck in the zone to Campoli, who defeated Colgates Carter Gylander with a shot. Jamie Collins also assisted.
The Raiders equalized at 12:26 of the opening period on a goal from Josh McKechney.
Clarkson took another lead at 9:11 of the second period when Josh Dunne made a pass from Matthieu Gosselin past Gylander for a power play goal. It was Dunne’s second goal of the year and Anthony Callin picked up the other assist.
We were lucky to be able to play outside again with all the hassle, Dunne said. It was a good break for us, a good little mental reset. That’s how we wanted to start (the last month). The special teams were better than they had been. That’s exactly what we want to look like, so this is a good weekend for us.
Dunne had a humorous response when asked if coming back this weekend was similar to what it’s like when the team returns from the Christmas break to begin the second semester.
It’s kind of like that, the only difference is we were in our dorms all the time, Dunne said. It was a nice little reset. The guys were ready and excited to come back and you could tell there was a lot of energy in the sofa. It was good for us.
The Raiders tied the score again at 7:41 of the third period when Evan Tschumi scored after Clarkson flipped the puck in his own zone.
Clarksons’ winning goal came from Callin at 9:51 from the third. He took a pass from Alex Campbell right on the dot in the circle and shot past Gylander.
Zach Tsekos started the game by bringing the puck into the zone.
We were able to get some energy and come out with a sweep and we played Clarkson hockey well, Callin said. We played hard and our special teams were good too, which we had some issues with, so it was a good weekend. It kind of rejuvenates you because you never know when this will end. We got out with some energy.
