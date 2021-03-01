O-line will ‘blend’ veterans with new talent in 2021





Kansas City’s biggest weakness reared its ugly head at the worst possible time in the 2020 season, and the Chiefs plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again. After two tackling injuries forced the Chiefs to roll out a lineup full of backup blockers, Kansas City’s powerful attack found itself in its deepest rut in Super Bowl LV, saw Patrick Mahomes repeatedly running for his life against Tampa Bay’s highly effective base rushes in a blowout loss to the Buccaneers. What was once Kansas City’s most dangerous weapon was hacked to its knees, and with a low season to fix the problem, General Manager Brett Veach said Monday it’s safe to expect the Chiefs’ line of attack to look different in 2021. looks like. “I think it will be a combination of what we have in house and combine that with some new talent,” said Veach. What the Chiefs have in store are two solid tackles in Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, both of whom were knocked out by significant injuries at significantly different points of the season (Schwartz for the midpoint, and Fisher in the AFC Championship Game). Both also underwent surgery to fix their ailments in recent weeks, and it’s fair to wonder how long Schwartz, who turns 32 in June, will play. Veteran security guard Kelechi Osemele was effective in his only season in Kansas City, but that season was cut short after five games due to a seasonal injury and he is on his way to free agency. Guards Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti remain, as does center Austin Reiter, and although Wylie was forced to tackle to the right to help the Chiefs with their numerous injuries up front and things didn’t go well in the Super Bowl, Veach liked what he found. saw as a whole. He’s also encouraged by what the Chiefs could get from two major linemen opting out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang. “(Offensive line) Coach [Andy] Heck and our staff have done a great job, ”said Veach. We had two opt-outs with LDT and Niang, we certainly missed those two players throughout the season and, as you know, we shook a lot. And the final blow was definitely losing to Fisher in that Bills game, and that was a daunting task going against that front in the Super Bowl, so we love some of the young players and their progress and their development. Andrew Wylie showed he can play at a constant level at that holding position and Allegretti stepped forward, (and) we’re keen to get Niang back. So we have a nice mix of some young players who are getting better and better and we think they will keep improving, but our focus will certainly be on bringing in new talent. “I think it’s safe to say we’ll tackle that in every possible area.” Super Bowl LV was an anomaly in evaluating the Chiefs’ line of attack, as they had lost three starters at the time, and four if you count Osemele, who arrived to replace Duvernay-Tardif before he also saw his season end. A line that should have consisted of Fisher, Allegretti, Reiter, Duvernay-Tardif and Schwartz eventually became Mike Remmers, Allegretti, Reiter, Stefen Wisniewski and Wylie. But depth is arguably just as important as top-end effectiveness along the line of attack. You need look no further than footage of Mahomes scrambling repeatedly – traveling the greatest distance before passing a single game in Next Gen Stats era history – to know that this is true. The possible return of Duvernay-Tardif and Niang would give the Chiefs a starter and a reserve to bolster the group, and Veach said on Monday the team hopes to get Schwartz, who underwent surgery to fix a disk problem in his back. , and Fisher (torn Achilles) back in time for training camp. They will try to rejoin Mahomes, who underwent his own surgery to address a turf toe problem. “It’s a three month recovery so we’re hopeful somewhere around that mandatory mini camp, when we have that we definitely think he will be good to go through training camp and we will be smart with him,” said Veach about Mahomes. . “Mitch recently got his drive working and we are hopeful that he will return to training camp and the same with Fish. So we hope that both guys will complete their rehabilitation and be available for training camp and start the 2021 season.” There is still work to be done on the rehab front and with the upcoming draft. But as Veach made it clear on Monday, the Chiefs know they need to be better up front by 2021 – and they plan to rise to the challenge.

