Sports
Rahul Vaidya’s fiancé Disha Parmar nearly knocks out boyfriend while playing cricket, calling her ‘Virat Kohli in making’
- Disha Parmar’s hitting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison of fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple are on a short vacation together and have posted updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
PUBLISHED MARCH 1, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is having a great time on vacation with his fiancé Disha Parmar. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a video of a game of cricket they played together, calling it his ‘first love’.
“New Virat kohli (lite) in the works,” he captioned the message, adding the hashtags ‘#sunday #firstlove #cricket’. The three minute video featured Rahul bowling, with Disha at the tuck. “Don’t be afraid,” Rahul tells Disha as he prepares to throw a delivery, which Disha smacks to the border.
Later, Disha almost inadvertently knocked out the man behind the camera when she hit the ball directly at him. Rahul and Disha let their fans know on Instagram that they were headed for a quick vacation last week. They regularly post updates on social media.
Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, through a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. He told her to convey her reaction to the show’s producers. Disha later visited Rahul on the show.
Also Read: ‘I Wear My Boyfriend’s Clothes,’ Says Bigg Boss Runner-Up Rahul Vaidya’s Fiancé Disha Parmar, Shares Video
He confirmed in an interview that he and Disha are likely to tie the knot this year. Earlier, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya spoke about the possibility of a wedding in June, as Disha did not want to get married in the summer and they did not want to wait until December. He confirmed it and told The Times of India: If my mom has the wedding to be in June, it must be in June for sure. My mother has left home, but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together we will have the discussion about marriage.
