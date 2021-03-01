Mizzou Football Recruiting: Tigers land 4-star 2022 QB from Georgia





Spring football is underway, and subsequent storylines have dominated much of the conversation around the field (despite FCS ball.) Mizzou is no exception … that is, until Tiger coaches start teasing things on Twitter. Casey Woods, Mizzous recruiting coordinator and tight coach, clearly refers in his tweet to the nickname, field general, a common nickname given to QBs. And after some thought about who the potential commit might be, the news dropped. We have fully documented Eli Drinkwitz’s recruiting ability, which is quite unprecedented in modern Missouri history. However, this may be its best draw yet. Horn is a consensus top 100 prospect in the country hes 82nd in 247s Composite and is considered one of the top five pro-style quarterback prospects in the 2022 class. The addition of Horn means the Missouris 2022 QB room is likely to feature two four-star recruits and the 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year. Mizzou hasn’t had that kind of talent in the foremost position on the field since Chase Patton backed up Chase Daniel in the late 2000s. If I remember correctly, those days were pretty good. One more note, based on Horns’ commitment post, it looks like he has some interest in both baseball and football. Horns full Perfect Game profile is behind a paywall, but it does show he has a 91-mile-per-hour fastball, which is generally good enough to get you a Division 1 scholarship if you have the accuracy to suit you. Residence: Suwanee, Ga. High school: Collins Hill Position: Professional QB Ht / Wt: 63, 180 lbs Ranking rivals: 5.9, 4 stars 247 Composite Ranking: 0.9639, 4 stars Total announced offers: 17 Offers to note: Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee Oof. I’m sweating here. Sam Horn is, by any fair definition of the word, a gunfighter. He’s clearly not afraid to back up and let him fly, and he seems to have good accuracy on the deep ball. It looks mobile enough to create, even if it still looks a bit nervous and is the size you want for a future professional. He seems to have a bit of Drew Lock in his game, which most Missouri fans would accept in an instant. Missouri has just landed four-star QB Sam Horn of Suwanee Collins Hill, the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 6 pro-style QB in the 2022 class. A year after Mizzou got a bargain in Tyler Macon, the Tigers certainly have their QB of the future. Huge money for Eliah Drinkwitz. Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) March 1, 2021 Mizzou 2022 Commitment List Pos Recruit name residence Assignment date Judging rivals Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt Pos Recruit name residence Assignment date Judging rivals Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt TO Max Whisner Lee’s Summit, MO 21-09-2020 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8628 6’6 240 S. Isaac Thompson St. Louis, MO 4-12-2020 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9371 6’2 190 ATH Yes Marion Wayne Ballwin, MO 18/12/2020 3 stars 5.7 4 stars 0.8945 6’3 180 WR Mekhi Miller Overland Park, KS 20-1-2020 3 stars 5.7 On On 6’1 170 QB Sam Horn Suwanee, GA 28/02/2021 4 stars 5.90 4 stars 0.9639 6’3 180 5.74 0.9146







