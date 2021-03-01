Men’s tennis will split Doubleheader on Sunday

BATON ROUGEThe LSU men’s tennis team went 1-1 on Sunday at No. 18 South Carolina, 4-1, and Nicholls, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers move up to 9-4 in the season and 1-3 in SEC play.

South Carolina Doubles

The Tigers and Gamecocks fought to the finish for the coveted colon. Joao Graca and Joey Thomas took their second victory as a duo this season, beating No. 59 Raphael Lambling and Phillip Jordan 6-2. No. 60 Rafael Wagner and Ronald Hohmann went toe-to-toe with No. 44 Connor Thomson and Daniel Rodrigues, tying the score at 5-5. The South Carolina duo took the next two sets, beating Wagner / Hohmann 7-5. Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov suffered their first defeat of the season after a tiebreak against Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel, 7-6 (4).

South Carolina Singles

The doubles match was difficult for the Tigers to overcome, but they did everything they could to the end. The Gamecocks quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead after Jake Beasley beat freshmen Tomas Download , 6-3, 6-2, and No. 32 Daniel Rodrigues took down No. 99 Ronald Hohmann , 6-3, 6-4. Senior Rafael Wagner put the tigers on the board after an impressive victory over No. 81 Raphael Lambling, 6-3, 6-4. Freshmen Tom Pisane was on the other side of a marathon tiebreaker where he had a set point twice, but fell 7-6 (11). No. 118 Connor Thomson turned it in the second set and the Gamecocks won the match with a final of 4-1. However, the Tigers had some hope if Pisane held out, however Boris Kozlov and Joao Graca forced their games to a third set, but it was too little, too late.

Nicholls doubles

The Tigers took it to Nicholls in the doubles, dropping just three combined sets in the two wins. Joey Thomas and Joao Graca received their second win of the day with a 6-1 win and Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner took the doubles after a 6-2 win.

Nicholls Singles

Nicholls had only five players to basehit, so the Tigers led off 2-0. The Tigers line-up consisted of four freshmen and a red-shirt sophomore Boris Kozlov , all run away victories. Ronald Hohmann dropped no game during his match and Salekar won 6-0, 6-0. Kozlov got close to the sweep but dropped one game in the first set, beating Ricardo Machado 6-1, 6-0. Tom Pisane made quick work of Pavle Drobnjakovic and defeated him 6-2, 6-3. Native to Louisiana Ben Koch improved to 3-0 in the double season after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bagade. Benjamin Ambrosio ended the game and the sweep with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory.

Tiger Talk

Freshmen Tom Pisane

About his performance against No. 118 Connor Thomson

“I was just trying to focus on my game and find solutions to get the game my way. When I try to see the positive in the game, I try to work on my game and at the same time improve things that didn’t go well. last game I think I did pretty well Unfortunately the first set didn’t go the way I wanted but I improve every game I’m really close to beating those guys so that’s a positive match . “

About the team’s overall performance

“Compared to the game against Florida, I think we did a lot better by competing. Our energy level was much higher. A few jobs were not finished. [Against South Carolina] where we were in the third set and won. If those were over, it might be 4-3. I think we are very close. To Nicholls, I feel like everyone has come forward and done their job. We still have a lot to improve and we are far from being at our best level. Good things will come soon if we keep improving ourselves and working hard every day. I’m sure we can beat a team like South Carolina or Florida this year. “

Co-head coach Chris Brandi

About the team’s performance

“To be honest, we played a terrible game against Florida on Friday. In our league we have a lot of great teams and we’re trying to break into that area. We can’t have days like we did on Friday or we don’t have a chance. We dare the guys to come back and play the right way and I thought they did. I know they lost that game to South Carolina, but it was our best game of the year so far. wasn’t perfect we probably should have won the doubles I think the last four times we played against South Carolina we lost the doubles in the last game in a tiebreak It’s a little disappointing especially today because someone got demolished on Court One and it went over to the tiebreaker on Court 3. We just got some momentum back so that really killed it I don’t know if that would have made a difference, but it did the guise entum certainly hurt. In singles, I would say we had five guys who competed hard and gave us a chance to win. We just weren’t good enough to overcome some of the holes we dug ourselves in, but we’re getting closer. Even though we lost to South Carolina, I think it’s a game we’ve had some confidence in and hopefully built some momentum for the rest of the year. “

Next one

The Tigers will travel to Oxford, MS to meet it on Friday, March 5 at 5:00 PM CT.

For current information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennisand on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/lsutennis

South Carolina vs LSU

February 28, 2021 in Baton Rouge, LA

(LSU Tennis Complex)

# 18 South Carolina 4, LSU 1

Singles

1. # 32 Daniel Rodrigues (SC) defeats.# 99 Ronald Hohmann (LSU)6-3, 6-4

2. Rafael Wagner (LSU)def. # 81 Raphael Lambling (SC) 6-3, 6-4

3. # 118 Connor Thomson (SC) defeated. Tom Pisane (LSU)7-6 (13-11), 6-2

4. Joao Graca (LSU)vs. Toby Samuel (SC) 3-6, 6-4, 3-3, unfinished

5. Boris Kozlov (LSU)vs. Phillip Jordan (SC) 4-6, 6-4, unfinished

6. Jake Beasley (SC) beats. Tomas Download (LSU)6-3, 6-2

Double

1. # 44 Connor Thomson / Daniel Rodrigues (SC) defeated.# 60 Rafael Wagner Ronald Hohmann (LSU)7-5

2. Joao Graca Joey Thomas (LSU)def. # 59 Raphael Lambling / Phillip Jordan (SC) 6-2

3. Jake Beasley / Toby Samuel (SC) defeated. Nick Watson Boris Kozlov (LSU) 7-6(7-4)

Match Notes:

South Carolina 7-3; National ranking # 18

LSU 8-4

Order of Arrival: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,1,2,3)

Official: Richie Weaver

Nicholls v LSU

February 28, 2021 in Baton Rouge, LA

(LSU Tennis Complex)

LSU 7, Nicholls 0

Singles

1. Ronald Hohmann (LSU)def. P. Surendra Salekar (NICM) 6-0, 6-0

2. Tom Pisane (LSU)def. Pavle Drobnjakovic (NICM) 6-2, 6-3

3. Boris Kozlov (LSU)def. Ricardo Machado (NICM) 6-1, 6-0

4. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU)def. Axel Cronje (NICM) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

5. Ben Koch (LSU)def. P. Pravin Bagade (NICM) 6-2, 6-4

6. LSU 1, NSU package

Double

1. Rafael Wagner Ronald Hohmann (LSU)def. P. Surendra Salekar / Pavle Drobnjakovic (NICM) 6-2

2. Joey Thomas Joao Graca (LSU)def. Ricardo Machado / Axel Cronje (NICM) 6-1

Match Notes:

Nicholls 2-2

LSU 9-4

Order of Arrival: Doubles (2.1); Singles (1,3,2,5,4)

Official: Richie Weaver