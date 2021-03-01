LOCAL VIEW Outdoor hockey court in Hallsville gets its spring cleaning | News





HALLSVILLE – Community members gathered on Sunday to clean up the Whitney Briggs Memorial Hockey Arena in Hallsville. The clean-up was conducted by Twisters Hockey League, a recreational league made up of players from all over central Missouri. “The fact that people are coming out from other small communities is a good thing,” said Cody Wake, who plays for Twisters. Wake said he was surprised to see so many people coming out to clean up the rink where he plays. Nicole Muirhead organized the event. She started cleaning early, while other families gathered all day long. “The rink is going through a whole year of weather, so we just have to clean it up,” said Muirhead. “We have a lot of acorns and leaves.” With COVID-19 canceling the Twisters season last year, the rink had two years of build-up. “At that point we didn’t continue cleaning the rink, we didn’t get out. It just shut us down,” said Muirhead. Another Muirhead lend a hand, Nicole’s nine-year-old daughter Catherine. “If I can help, I will help, because I feel like I should participate,” said Catherine Muirhead. Some players even came out to put on some blades and skate around the clean track. Another new addition to the rink was the addition of shelves on the edge. “We’ve got new boards and we’re really excited about that. We’ve been playing two layers two by four for years and a lot of stoppages,” said Jeff Cox, a parent coach. for Twisters. Cox said that with the cancellation of the season last year, there is a lot of anticipation ahead of this one. “It’s exciting,” said Cox. “I think COVID-19 has made its presence effective in many areas. I think we can do things safely and I think we can do things where kids will still have fun and we will still interact.” In June 2005, one of the very first hockey players and founder of Twister, Whitney Briggs, was killed in a car accident.Twisters Hockey League named the rink in Hallsville the “Whitney Briggs Memorial Hockey Arena” in honor of Whitney, and also planted a tree and placed a plaque on the rink in 2005 Whitney and her father, John Briggs, played hockey in the streets when they were growing up. The street was getting too narrow for all players to play. The Briggs family found a 30-by-80-foot concrete pad to play on. Changes included setting up iron goals, a concession stand, and bleachers for parents to watch. The Briggs family found a home for their hockey league. A competition that continues to this day … Twisters. In March, three practice clinics will be organized in the Twisters Hockey League. For more information you can visit the competition Facebook page.

