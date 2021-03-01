Teddy Allen, Nebraska Cornhuskers’ top scorer, abruptly leaves the program





LINCOLN, Neb. Teddy Allen, the scoring leader in Nebraska who set the Pinnacle Bank Arena’s record less than a week ago, left the Huskers basketball team Monday. Nebraska was Allen’s third Division I program in a mercurial career. Coach Fred Hoiberg said last week that Allen suffered from a wrist problem. “After much thought over the past few days, I’ve made the decision to focus on getting fully healthy in preparation for the next step in my basketball journey,” Allen said. “I’m staying in Nebraska for the spring semester and working towards graduation. I’m looking forward to what’s next as I explore my options.” Allen started his career with West Virginia and was there for one season before moving to Wichita State in 2018. He sat out under the transfer rules the following season and never played a game for the Shockers. He was kicked from the team in June 2019 after being arrested in connection with a breakdown with his girlfriend. Allen went on to Western Nebraska Community College, where he was the national junior university’s scorekeeper in 2019-2020, then joined Hoiberg’s team in Lincoln. Allen averaged 16.4 points per game to lead the Huskers, scoring an arena-record 41 last Tuesday in an 86-83 loss against Penn State. He was limited to seven points in 20 minutes in a loss in Illinois two nights later, prompting Hoiberg to mention the wrist problem for the first time. Allen was not in the starting line-up for Saturday’s home game against Minnesota and was held scoreless by playing for 10 minutes in the 78-74 win. Allen was a top high school player in Boys Town, home to troubled Omaha territory, and his arrival in Nebraska was much celebrated by a fan base who hoped he could play an important role in Hoiberg’s bid to make it program. “I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to return to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball at the best conference in the country,” said Allen. “I appreciate the support I have received from everyone in the program. I am grateful for the love I have received from my teammates and the relationships we have built over the past year.” Allen played in 22 games for the Huskers, having 20 or more points eight times. He was banned from the February 8 game in Minnesota for breaking team rules. “I’ve loved the opportunity to coach Teddy for the past year,” said Hoiberg. “We will support him in completing the spring semester and wish him all the best in the future.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos