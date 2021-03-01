Sports
USC football updates on the 2021 schedule, Jurrell Casey, Antwaun Woods and more (2/28)
USC football has the dates for at least three 2021 games, even if the schedule is delayed. Meanwhile, Jurrell Casey was cut off, Jaylin Smith took on a new role and more.
It’s time to check out what USC football updates will be available on February 28 …
The Pac-12 is in no rush to announce their 2021 football schedule, but we kind of know how the slate will unfold thanks to other adversaries.
BYU released their 2021 schedule on Saturday with the USC game on November 27.
The official Notre Dame schedule for 2021 was released in 2019, so it may be subject to change, but unless otherwise noted, the Trojans will meet their rivals in South Bend on October 23.
As for the San Jose State game scheduled for last February, it was to take place on September 4.
That means the Trojans will be playing an out-of-conference game every month of the regular season.
Former USC defender Jurrell Casey had steadily built a reputation as one of the best tackles in the league with the Titans. Then Tennessee traded him to Denver, he sustained an injury and the team released him to avoid paying his high salary.
It’s been a tough ride for the five-time Pro Bowler recently, but now that he’s on the open market, hopefully he’ll land somewhere where he can make an impact. Maybe that’s back with the Titans (though they got him dirty). Maybe he’s looking for a title with the Buccaneers or the Bills. Maybe Pete Carroll will come and have a look. We will see.
The “Top 30 Broad Receivers of the Century” list compiled by 247Sports gets some things right and some things wrong.
What is right? Mike Williams, Marqise Lee and Dwayne Jarrett made the list.
What is wrong? Robert Woods didn’t.
Obviously, not every Trojan-wide receiver could expect it, but Notre Dame’s Michael Floyd and Jeff Samardzija shouldn’t surpass Woods.
Four-star defensive back Jaylin Smith is one of nine freshmen USC will welcome to campus this summer. However, he will not actively participate in the postponed football season with Alemany.
When ESPN started asking for memorable sports photos, the photos circulating were probably known.
LAKE: Updates on John Bonney, Pro Day, recurring production and more
The one who dropped Antwaun Woods on Twitter was unique and amazing.
Look at those smiles, including golden boy Matt Barkley, Woods, Soma Vainuku, Silas Redd, Hayes Pullard and Marqise Lee.
