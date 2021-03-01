No. 10 Mens Tennis Splits Sunday Doubleheader





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 game against No. 11 Florida before beating UTRGV 7-0 at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Florida is a really good team, one of the best outside teams in the country and we knew it, said Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. That colon was crucial, of course. We have a break, 4-3 on two doubles and then it kind of moved away from us. I think there was some disappointment there and that put us in a bit of a different scenario than we’ve seen this season. We didn’t have to play from behind like that, so just something else was the difference today. Florida claimed the double play point to open the day with wins on lanes two and three. Ben Shelton and Andy Andrade led Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins 6-0 on lane three. No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thompson posted a 6-2 win over No. 45 Sam Riffice and Duarte Vale on lane one, but the team point was won by a 7-5 result on lane two by Johannes Ingildsen and Will Grant over A & Ms Hady Habib and Noah Schachter. The visitors kept the momentum in the singles and claimed the first sets on four of the six courts. The Gators took a 3-0 lead when No. 68 Blaise Bicknell No. 116 Schachter won on track four, before No. 8 beat Riffice No. 33 Aguilar 6-4, 6-2 on track three. The need to win every field that was still playing forced the Aggies a few third sets before No. 13 Habib took a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 12 Vale in the top field. Florida took the win with a three-set win on lane five, followed by a win on lane two. A&M freshman, Raphael Perot, survived No. 96 Lukas Greif 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 on track six to take his first-ranked victory of his collegiate career and make the final score of 5 -2 in favor of Floridas. In the nightcap, the Aggies rattled double wins on lanes two and three to take a 1-0 lead over the Vaqueros. A & Ms Aguilar and Schachter led Mateo Schmit and Te Kani Williams 6-1 on lane three, followed by Kenner Taylor and Pranav Kumar who took the point with a 6-0 victory on lane two over Carlo Izurieta and Samuel de Felipe Garcia . In singles, A&M had six consecutive wins in two sets. Taylor began scoring with a 6-1, 6-1 win on lane six over Mateo Schmit, followed by Kumars 6-2, 6-2 win over Zane Kohrs on lane five. Thomson took a 6-1, 6-2 win on lane two over Carlo Izurieta to secure the team win on lane two. A & Ms Rollins, Aguilar and Schachter closed the shutout with wins on track one, three and four respectively. NEXT ONE The Aggies head to Magnolia State for a game on Friday against No. 24 Mississippi State before returning to Oxford for a second game this season against Ole Miss on Sunday. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN Results of tennis matches Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M 02/28/2021 at BCS, TX (Mitchell Tennis Center) # 11 Florida Gators 5, # 10 Texas A&M 2 Singles competition 1. # 13 Hady Habib (TAMU) beats. # 12 Duarte Vale (UF) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 2. # 85 Andy Andrade (UF) defeated. # 4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (12-10) 3. # 8 Sam Riffice (UF) defeated. # 33 Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) 6-4, 6-2 4. # 68 Blaise Bicknell (UF) defeated. # 116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4 5. Ben Shelton (UF) defeats. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 6. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. # 96 Lukas Greif (UF) 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 Doubles competition 1. # 48 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) beats. # 45 Sam Riffice / Duarte Vale (UF) 6-2 2. Johannes Ingildsen / Will Grant (UF) def. Hady Habib / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-5 3. Ben Shelton / Andy Andrade (UF) def. Pierce Rollins / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-0 Match Notes: Florida Gators 8-1, 4-0; National ranking # 11 Texas A&M 7-2, 3-1; National ranking # 10 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,3,1,5,2,6) Results of tennis matches UT Rio Grande Valley vs Texas A&M 02/28/2021 at BCS, TX (Mitchell Tennis Center) # 10 Texas A&M 7, UT Rio Grande Valley 0 Singles competition 1. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) defeats. de Felipe Garcia, S. (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-3 2. Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) defeats. Izurieta, Carlo (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-2 3. # 33 Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) defeated. Jankovic, Luka (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4 4. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Williams, Te Kani (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-3 5. Pranav Kumar (TAMU) defeats. Kohrs, Zane (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-2 6. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) beats. Schmit, Mateo (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. Bjorn Thomson / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Jankovic, Luka / Kohrs, Zane (UTRGV) 3-2, unfinished 2. Defeated Kenner Taylor / Pranav Kumar (TAMU). Izurieta, Carlo / de Felipe Garcia, S. (UTRGV) 6-0 3. Carlos Aguilar / Noah Schachter (TAMU) beats. Schmit, Mateo / Williams, Te Kani (UTRGV) 6-1 Match Notes: UT Rio Grande Valley 3-8 Texas A&M 8-2; National ranking # 10 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3.2); Singles (6,5,2,1,4,3)







