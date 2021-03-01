Test the cricket team’s headache after big scores





Several batsmen right on the selection bubble for this summer’s Test cricket have done themselves a tremendous service in the latest Sheffield Shield matches, but there is simply no room for all of them in the starting XI. Three former and one current Australian test players have recorded centuries for their respective states in recent days: Moises Henriques for NSW, Peter Handscomb for Victoria, Cameron Green for Western Australia, and most notably Travis Head who shot a double century for South Australia . India beats England in two days Head’s sparkling form will no doubt have turned a few heads as he leads all players in Shield runs this summer. With limited opportunities at the top level, Head has shown a glimpse of his talent, averaging 39.75 over two centuries – but he fell to the third test last summer, with scores of 7, 38 and 17 in his three trips to the pleat. . A call-up for Henriques would be a brilliant comeback story for one of NSW’s most consistent players at that level, having played three Tests in India in 2013 and one in Sri Lanka in 2016. After a brilliant debut where he failed to score 68 and 81 out , he failed to pass some numbers in any of his next six forays. Young Gun Green showed promise with a few decent starts in the recent series against India, but with critics demanding more, this week responded with that scintillating knock, which came in response to Head’s first innings 223. Smith smokes on contentious dismissal With David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus considering Labuschagne locks and Will Pucovski a likely one, only two places remain in the top six – one of whom is currently Green, who didn’t come out over the weekend 168. With Matthew Wade being sent to play T20s in New Zealand instead of traveling to South Africa with the Test side (before the series was postponed), it seems likely he will be relocated after a disappointing summer against India. Henriques, Head and Green were all on that squad before returning to play for their states – but it seems likely that any hopeful Test will have another six months to prove itself. CURRENT SHEFFIELD SHIELD RUN LEADERS Travis Head – 693 in 10 innings (77) Shaun Marsh – 554 in 8 innings (79.14) Moises Henriques – 549 in 9 innings (68.62) Cameron Green – 531 in 8 innings (88.50) Will Pucovski – 495 in 3 innings (247.50) The outside chance of being crowned inaugural Test Champions is a tempting prospect for the Aussies, who have several question marks in the batting order. Unless there is a shocking result in the final between India and England, starting Thursday, Australia will not play five-day cricket between now and a one-off test against Afghanistan in November, which will serve as a warm-up for the Ashes shortly thereafter. If England can cause a stir and tie the series 2-2, Australia will jump into the Test Championship ladder with India and face New Zealand in June for the right to be named the best team in the world. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here

