Georgia Mining Program for 2022 Commitments





football does some work in recruiting for 2022. Nebraska continues to review the 2022 class and this week they are getting several offers for members of the class. One of the those offers went to Ethan Nation. Nation is not ranked in the 247Sports composite or regular rankings. Still, he becomes a very popular recruit. He has 30 offers on the table, some of which are from the best SEC schools like Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU. Born in Roswell Georgia, Nation is very good at passages range. He is able to track the ball and bring it down for an interception. Once the ball is broken, he reads the quarterback’s eyes and can come down and play on it. At six feet tall, he still has room to grow, which is certainly good for him from a football standpoint. His athleticism combined with a little more size should be a good combination. When he got to the collegiate level, I could tell he was a solid outside corner. Especially if he grows a bit more, he should definitely be able to make an impact in big college football. Currently Nebraska has no commitments in the 2022 class. They are actively recruiting the class and I expect that to change soon. On Sunday alone, they offered three players, including Nation. They are definitely doing their homework for this class, and I would expect it to continue like this. I’m curious what will happen to his recruitment, and I could see Nebraska land in its top groups when the time comes. One of the things I see against football in Nebraska in this case is the fact that he’s already being recruited by some of the big schools in the SEC. That precisely there puts football in Nebraska at a disadvantage. Regardless, football in Nebraska continues to recruit staff in the South, in an effort to fill the program with some very talented athletes. I’m curious what’s going on here, and it’s definitely something to watch.

