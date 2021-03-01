Belmont High boys varsity hockey win both league games

Belmont had two playoff games this season, winning both. Their first play-off game was on February 17 against Wakefield. The match started aggressively, with both teams fighting to advance to the semi-finals. Just two minutes into the first half, the first goal was scored by Senior Captain Ben Fici on a breakaway, making the score 1-0 Belmont.

The rest of the first half was a lot of back and forth between the two teams, and many great saves from Belmont Junior Goalie Ryan Griffin, who held Belmont 1-0 as the first half drew to a close.

The second half started and it was everyone’s game. With 10 minutes to go, Wakefield tied the score to make it 1-1, but Belmont didn’t let them gain momentum or another goal. Regular time ended with the score still 1-1, meaning they went into extra time.

The extension was an intensive five minutes for both teams. The 3 against 3 hockey provided many scoring opportunities. Belmont worked hard and took advantage of every second, which was evident when Junior Captain Matty Rowan scored the winning goal with three seconds to go in extra time, taking the final score 2-1 and a semi-final place for the Marauders.

The semi-final was on February 18, where the Belmont Marauders compete against the Arlington Spy Ponders. Play started quickly and physically on both sides with solid puck control. Arlingtons’ attack could get a few shots to the net, but Griffin made several great saves. The Belmont defense line has done an excellent job clearing the puck from their zone, with Defensemen Senior Captains Thomas Grace and Henry Stonehouse as leaders. Senior AJ Ramey, Sophomore Ben Packard and freshmen Matthew Pomer and Michael Pomer were also controlling Arlington and moving the puck well.

Belmont’s first power play of the game was with 3 minutes to go in the first half. Belmont created many opportunities in the attacking zone, but failed to get one past the Arlington goalkeeper. The first half ended with a 0-0 tie.

When the second half started right away, neither team withdrew. Belmont came out strong with Senior Captain Declan Harrington, Junior Joe Michaud and Sophomores Cam Fici and Shay Donahue putting pressure on the puck and getting shots on the net. Sophomore Peter Grace and Joe Gaziano both played physically and consistently. Arlington also played hard, with neither team failing throughout the second half. The score was still 0-0 when regular time came to an end and Belmont extended for the second game in a row.

The game turned into a three-on-three five-minute extra time and Belmont continued to create more scoring opportunities. B. Fici came in with some strong rushes to the net and Griffin took down shots left and right. When the five minutes were up, the score remained the same, 0-0, which meant the game turned into a shootout.

This was the first shootout of the season for Belmont, and it was the best of three. Arlington started with the first shot of the shootout that was saved by Griffin. The first for Belmont was Stonehouse, who landed with a nice shot, but the Arlington goalkeeper made an impressive save. Arlingtons’ next attacking player scored the first goal of the game, but with B. Fici next, he put the puck in the back of the net to make the score 1-1. The Arlington player’s third shot was saved by Griffin, which was just one of many incredible saves he made that day. Next for Belmont was C. Fici who came off the ice and scored the winning goal to end the game with a 1-0 victory for Belmont.

Belmont’s amazing win took them to the final, but the final was canceled devastatingly due to a COVID issue that was not within the Belmont program. Overall, it was a phenomenal season played by the whole team and the Belmont seniors; Ben Fici, Thomas Grace, Henry Stonehouse, Declan Harrington, Ben Banks, Robert Rumley, AJ Ramey, Isaiah Gullage and Will Melanson who had fantastic hockey careers in Belmont high school.

Carly Gaziano is a freshman at Belmont High School and a member of the Marauder Sports Reporters Club at BHS. Lily Duffy is a sophomore at Belmont High School and the president and founder of the Marauder Sports Reporters Club at BHS.