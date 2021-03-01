Sports
No. 19 women’s basketball Oregon Ducks ready to play a new hand in Las Vegas
The road teams in the Oregon-Oregon State women’s basketball series took advantage of the lack of a home advantage in the regular season rallies this year.
The Ducks dominated the first game 79-59 on December 13 in Corvallis. The Beavers withdrew for one in the second half 88-77 win on Sunday in Eugene
The rivals will likely face each other again on Thursday at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, where the players’ parents will be allowed to attend the rubber match.
Oregon, which fell from No. 14 to No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press poll, is the No. 4 seed with a bye in the quarterfinals.
Oregon State, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 12 California in the opening round on Wednesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena (11am, Pac-12 Networks).
The Ducks finished 0-6 against the top three seeds (No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 UCLA) during the regular season and have lost four of their last five games going into the postseason.
I’m sure everyone counts us. That’s good, said coach Kelly Graves. I hope they do because I think we have something to play with now.
Sedona begins to radiate
Sedona Prince is an intriguing map that Gravescan plays in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-7 forward scored career-high 22 points and was aggressive at both ends of the floor during the loss against Oregon State.
Off the bench in 24 minutes, Prince made a 3-pointer, turnaround jumper and performed some unstoppable moves in the paint, while also putting counterpart Taylor Jones in serious trouble and blocking two shots.
Had it not been for the Beavers with 55% (11-for-20) 3-point shooting and 23-for-24 (95.8%) shooting from the free-throw line, Princes’ performance would have resulted in a win over the seniors day for Erin Boley and Lydia Giomi.
She was dominant, Graves said of Prince, who had a career high with 18 points at half time. We didn’t get her the ball that much in the second half, partly because of what they were doing, but we had other kids who started taking some shots.
It was good to see. We would need her.
Paopao is missing to the point
Te-Hina Paopao was out with a lower leg injury that Graves only found out just before the game. The freshman is questionable for the Pac-12 tournament.
Despite the late out of the teams’ regular starting point guard, Oregon finished with 17 assists and just five turnovers against the Beavers.
Taylor Mikesell finished with 16 points, three assists and one turnover in 37 minutes.
We knew that without Te-Hina we would have to play more with Taylor at that point. It’s not necessarily her best position, but she handled it pretty well, Graves said. We need (Mikesell and Prince) both. They are two of the players who should rely on the piece here.
Boley had 16 points on 7-for-11 shots in her last game at Matthew Knight Arena, and Nyara Sabally added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Ducks shot 50% off the field despite guards Taylor Chavez, Jaz Shelley and Sydney Parrish missing all 11 of their combined attempts.
It hurts, Graves said of missing Paopao, who averaged 10.2 points, a team-high 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds as a starter in the previous 19 games. I’ve always felt that short-term injuries don’t affect you as much as you think because it’s natural for other players to act. I’m just not sure we’ve done enough of that (Sunday).
We hope to have her in the NCAA (Tournament) in a few weeks.
Positive thoughts after the season
Before Sunday’s game, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee had Oregon ranked No. 15 overall. ESPN projected the Ducks as a No. 5 seed in the bracket.
But Graves is considering penalizing some Pac-12 losses at this week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas before worrying about San Antonio.
We had our struggles, especially on the part here. We need to find a way to straighten the ship a little bit, Graves said. I’m still confident, an optimist forever. I really feel like we can do it, but at some point we really had to do it.
At this point, two games were guaranteed, one in Vegas and one in San Antonio. See if we deserve to play more in both (tournaments).
