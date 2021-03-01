Sports
Cricket: Former Black Cap Roneel Hira equals the world’s best hitters in notable club innings
What does a professional athlete do when their top-level ambitions have broken down and they still have a lot to offer?
In the case of former Black Caps T20 specialist Ronnie Hira, it involves taking apart a local rival in a club match with returns any cricket player could only dream of.
When NZME called, Hira initially wondered if his club achievements were worthy of news. We thought it was.
The 34-year-old Hira, who played 15 T20 matches for New Zealand, scored 50 at world record pace for North Shore against Takapuna and entered the match next to 14 wickets.
The fastest half-centuries achieved in any form of professional cricket has also brought in 12 deliveries and it is a feat achieved only by four men: Chris Gayle (twice), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai.
Takapuna enticed North Shore to set a goal, but it backfired on them and they lost by nearly 100 points. The Devonport arena became Hira’s playground when he hit 50 from just 12 balls and Takapuna fell into obscurity.
“It could have been a few less balls – I let go of two, one at the bottom of the leg and one at the back,” Hira told NZME of his batting blitz.
“They tried to make it a game, but still used their best spinners and bowling according to a plan.”
Hira hit number five, finishing with 73 scored in just 20 minutes from 22 balls, including seven sixes and seven fours, in the two-day match of the Hedley Howarth Championship.
Imagery, kindly provided by the North Shore Cricket Club, shows how dominant Hira’s overall performance was.
The match was also a rare opportunity for Hira to get a long bowl as North Shore’s main leg spinner was gone.
Left Armer Hira’s match figures were 14 for 78 from 43 overs. This included eight in the second innings, the first time he has reached that run.
Hira was disappointed to be dropped from the Auckland Aces this season after helping them in the Super Smash final last year.
Five years ago, batting woes caused Canterbury – coached by current national boss Gary Stead – to let him go. That was his last professional contract and since then he has worked in marketing and e-commerce.
Despite taking the plunge with a real job, Hira said it’s a tricky zone for anyone like him who maintains high ambitions while still making sure they can make a living.
You get the feeling that if the Aces called again, he wouldn’t say no. But it is also difficult to push a case.
Hira and wife Roshney have a four-year-old and another child in June. His club heroes come on a very limited training regime, around work and family life.
He has one batting session at Eden Park every week, at 5 a.m., and doesn’t practice his bowling at all, except for turning his arm on match days.
“North Shore is a proud club with a lot of history – some members said it was one of the best team achievements,” said Hira of his stunning club game.
“Takapuna has been talking about us for the past 10 years, but we’ve had some victories this season that we’re very happy about.”
