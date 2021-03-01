Sports
Family members want answers in the death of Jacksonville football star Louis Nix III
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Relatives of Louis Nix III said they wanted answers after the former NFL player was found dead.
The former Raines High School footballer who went on to play at Notre Dame, spent two years with the Houston Texans and briefly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was reported missing to police on Wednesday.
The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office tweeted around 8 p.m. Saturday saying Nix had been located, but not where or how he had been found.
His family confirmed to News4Jax that he died.
Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, and brother, Antonio Nix, told News4Jax on Sunday that all they know is that police found his car in a pond.
There aren’t many things that can hurt me, but I don’t even know how to describe that, said Antonio Nix.
Wingfield said that detectives came to her house yesterday to tell her that her son had been found dead.
They couldn’t get anything else out of it, and I just lost it and I said no, no, no, no, said Stephanie Wingfield, Nix’s mom. That’s all I kept saying. When she said that, I just lost it because I couldn’t believe it. They said they couldn’t give me any more information.
According to the family, JSO agents found Nix’s car in a pond across the street from the Broxton Bay apartments, where the family said he lived with his girlfriend.
Even one of his former Notre Dame teammates was concerned when he received no calls or messages from Nix.
It was kind of strange because like I said, we often talk almost every day, said Jalen Brown.
He had been reported missing since Wednesday and hadn’t spoken to his family since Tuesday.
That’s not like my son, Wingfield said. You’re going to hear from him. He’s going to call and text you.
Antonio Nix also said he remembers police asking family if Louis Nix could swim.
They asked if he could swim along those lines or something, and they never gave details of anything, he said.
Louis Nix, 29, was injured in a shooting in December at a gas station about half a mile from where his car was pulled from the water on Saturday night. He told News4Jax days after the poignant meeting that he got through it and hoped it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.
God spared him, Wingfield said.
Louis Nix, a longtime soccer star in Jacksonville, attended the University of Notre Dame after graduating from Raines. Louis Nix, who calls himself Irish Chocolate, was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
He underwent knee surgery before he could play a game and was released two years later. He was briefly with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars exhibition teams before the Jaguars signed him to a reserve / future contract in January 2017, but released him four months later.
The family hopes they will get answers soon, but for now they cherish the memories they shared with Louis.
If I knew I wouldn’t see him, I wouldn’t let him leave my house on Monday while he was over there, Wingfield said. I would have called him all day Tuesday.
Brown said their relationship went beyond football.
I just want him to be remembered for being a man who could bring joy to others and be someone with the biggest smile, Brown said.
