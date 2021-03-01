ICE HOCKEY: LH, Sheehan had his sights set on a thrilling rematch in Northford

NORTHFORD One game.

That’s what separated Sheehan and Lyman Hall in the SCC / SWC Division II hockey stands before Saturday’s nights tilt. Then Lyman Hall upset No. 6 Sheehan, 3-2.

Now the two rivals are even dead at 5-1 with a rematch scheduled for Monday night at 8:15 pm back at Northford Ice Pavilion.

It’s been two years since the Trojans defeated the Titans 6-2 in the 2019 Division III state final. Sheehan has been on the rise ever since. The Titans were on track for the D-III state title last year until the pandemic wiped out the CIAC tournament and this year won their first five games with a combined 33-11 and rose to No. 6 in GameTime CT’s state poll.

And while, in last year’s two regular season rallies, the Trojans had drawn Sheehan 5-5 and lost the second game 6-5 after a late goal, they were hardly the favorites to go into Saturday night.

Everyone in the state thought we were going to lose, said Lyman Hall senior goalkeeper Brendan Reddington. No one picked us to win this game, so turning it around is a huge statement game. They were undefeated and were now on top. We were killing it.

Reddington was instrumental in the Trojans, saving 27 of 29 shots against the top attack unit in SCC / SWC Division II. The senior netminder has created multiple dive saves.

I couldn’t tell you; I don’t even have an answer, Reddington said when asked about his dive stops. I held on to my instincts, adrenaline really shot in (and) got me out.

I saw it really well tonight so I had a little bit of a feel for where it was and I just moved accordingly.

Lyman Hall head coach Dave Sagnella immediately knew the importance of those dive rescues, which occurred late in the second period when the game was 1-1.

Turning point in the game, Sagnella said. And I told the kids on the couch as soon as that happened, I said if you don’t win this game it’s a shame on us because he just saved us.

Sagnella said Reddington was phenomenal throughout the game and is one of the team’s hidden gems.

He’s such an athletic goalkeeper that even when he’s not in position, he’s still in position, Sagnella said. He gets the job done and he’s a team first man, just like everyone else on this team.

While Reddington shone between the pipes, senior forwards Tommy Ralston and Kevin Stoddard scored the Trojans three goals.

Stoddard first scored the games 1:29 in the second frame. He fired the puck into the chest of Justin Lyons, second goalkeeper, and followed his shot to poke it in.

After the Stoddard-generated lead, Sheehan watched an equalizer for about seven minutes and got it 6:35 over in the second half, when Dylan Hennessey fired a shot over Reddington’s shoulder.

But then Stoddard did it again. This time, Stoddard appeared to be dumping the puck onto the net from the blue line. Instead, the low blow, which appeared to be deflected, slid past Lyon and gave LH a 2-1 lead with 9:28 play.

But again, Trojans’ lead did not last long. A minute later, Sheehan freshman Landon Cantele rushed ahead on the penalty kill and took asot. Reddington saved, but senior attacker Luke Festa put the loose puck through the five-hole following the game.

Ralston scored the match winner with 5:48 turn left a rebound from a shot from second defender Peyton Durant, but this lead lingered even when Sheehan pulled Lyon for an extra skater in the final 1:22.

It was great because everyone knows we have our top line, Sagnella said. And today, our second, third line, they really helped us win. I mean, they were matching lines, they put their top line against our second line, and we held our own.

And always, you have to tilt your hat towards Sheehan, Sagnella added. They wore the piece for most of the second period. They are well coached, big insult.

Sheehans’ attack is certainly powerful, led by Anthony Romano, Joe Romano and Festa’s No. 1 line. In their first six games, the Titans have scored 35 goals, just under six per game.

But looking ahead to Monday’s rematch, Sheehan head coach Dave Festa knows the attack needs to do better.

I think one of the things is that today we shot a lot at (Reddington) and really got the pucks aimed at him, where he didn’t have to go out to make extraordinary saves, Coach Festa said. A few times we took it off balance and where we often got the bounce, today we didn’t get the bounce.

The teams will return to Northford Ice Pavilion on Monday night in what looms as another explanation game for both sides. Coach Festa said he hopes Sheehan will play an A-game or A-plus game on Monday to set the tone for the second half of the season.

For that to happen, Sheehan will have to fire pucks past Reddington. Will Reddington be up for the challenge again?

Absolutely, Reddington replied. I thrive under pressure. I love when people put pressure on me, and I felt it tonight. And I obviously killed it, so I guess you can expect the same on Monday.