Sports
Pastner has Georgia Tech in position for elusive NCAA bid
ATLANTA (AP) On the list of Georgia Tech drought that coach Josh Pastner has been targeted this season, a painful 14-game lost streak against Duke is just a subplot.
Pastner’s greater motivation is to end the 11-year drought of the Yellow Jackets NCAA tournament. His team is getting closer to achieving the goal.
Georgia Tech has boosted its NCAA hopes with four consecutive wins.
If Georgia Tech can extend its winning streak by beating Duke on Tuesday night, it would bolster its plea to bring in the first NCAA bid since 2010. The Yellow Jackets close their regular season at Wake Forest on Friday evening.
Pastner knows that Georgia Tech (13-8, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) has to finish strong, also in the ACC tournament from March 9-13 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
We have a great opportunity ahead of us, Pastner said Monday. The great thing is that we can determine our own destination. Both games we play this week are big, but so is the ACC tournament. Were there, but to get the job done we had to win some games.
This winning streak was timed perfectly to boost the post-season prospects in Pastners’ all-important fifth season. During the four-game streak, the yellow jackets have moved from No. 62 to No. 40 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) used by the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee.
The NCAA bid is important to Pastner, who is 78-75 in total and 40-49 in ACC games at Georgia Tech. That includes a 17-14 overall finish and an 11-9 conference mark last season. His first Georgia Tech team advanced to the NIT championship game, and he knows that athletic director Todd Stansbury would like to see the highly anticipated NCAA Tournament bid come this year.
Thank goodness I’ve had great bosses, ”Pastner said … If I could hug Mr. Stansbury every day of my life, I would, and I told Mr. Stansbury this.
Georgia Tech accepted a postseason ban last year, but the NCAA on Friday
Friday’s NCAA decision followed an appeal by Georgia Tech against the original sanctions after the NCAA found that major violations had been committed by former Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and Pastners’ former boyfriend Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly mentioned in the findings.
The Yellow Jackets have won ACC records in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989 and 1990. The long loss streak against Duke is a painful drought for Georgia Tech’s seniors, including center Moses Wright.
After Wright scored 31 runs, corresponding to his season-high, in a
“We definitely hung our heads on the loss of Duke because we felt good. We don’t feel like we know this was a better team than Duke,” Wright said Saturday.
Georgia Techs’ last win over Duke came on January 9, 2010.
Wright is from Raleigh, NC, so the inability to win his home state of Blue Devils was frustrating.
He said on Monday that he lost when Duke ‘had left a knot in our stomach. … Now we have to do it at home ‘.
The last time the Yellow Jackets won five consecutive conference games was when they won their last seven in the 1995-96 season.
Duke (11-9, 9-7) had a four-game winning streak with Saturday’s
For more information about AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
