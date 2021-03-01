Terrace Marshall compared to former Tigers teammate





While NFL scouts drool over Alabama’s Devonta Smith and LSU Football’s Ja’Marr Chase – the likely first two wide receivers selected in the 2021 NFL Draft – there is one more junior qualifying for a major rookie season. Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Marshall has been overlooked for the past few seasons for playing in an attack that is full of talent. While the focus has been on Chase and others, Marshall has quietly been one of the top wide receivers in the SEC for the past two years (Marshall has had 23 touchdowns in the past two seasons). Marshall will likely pick a late first round in the upcoming draft. And whatever team drafts him will get an absolute bargain. Terrace Marshall compared to former LSU soccer teammate One thing draft scouts love to do is create NFL “Comps” for players. SB Nation’s Baltimore Ravens site recently made a professional compilation for Marshall, and it’s one that will be very familiar to LSU fans. According to Joshua Reed of SB Nation, the pro comp for Marshall is former Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson. I don’t think this is a perfect compilation, but I can see it. Marshall and Jefferson are both incredibly versatile wide receivers. They can each play indoors or out. Marshall can stretch the field better, while Jefferson is more of a ‘volume’ guy. “The strongest comparison between the two is their versatility to be as dynamic in the slot as it is in width,” writes Reed. “Last season was Marshall’s first time out of the slot and he was on track to have as productive a season as Jefferson did in 2019,” added Reed. Jefferson, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, comes from one of the most impressive rookie seasons of all time (88 receptions for 1,400 yards), so I’m sure Marshall will do this comparison every day this week. I doubt Marshall has the same offensive output as a rookie like Jefferson, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he breaks 1,000 yards in his first season in the NFL.

