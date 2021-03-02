Where to watch ISL vs QUE Live Match Online SonyLIV App TV broadcast India





Live streaming cricket Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators In the twelfth game of the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today. Islamabad has played three games so far and won two while losing one. They started with a three wicket win over Multan Sultans before taking over Karachi Kings by five wickets. However, they lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their last match of the tournament by six wickets and will try to bounce back tonight. Gladiators have lost all three matches – they lost to Karachi Kings (with seven wickets), Lahore Qalandars (with nine wickets) and Peshawar Zalmi (with three wickets). Also Read – Live Match Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Preview, Selections, Match Prediction – Where to Watch AFG vs ZIM Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Broadcast in India When is the match between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators? The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will take place on Monday, March 1. Also Read – PSL 2021: Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19, PSL game postponed for two hours What are the timing of the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators? The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was due to start at 7:30 pm IST. However, after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, it was delayed by two hours. It now starts from 9:30 pm IST. Also Read – ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators T20 at National Stadium 7:30 pm IST March 1 Monday Where is the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators played? The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Which TV channel is broadcasting the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match? The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators is not broadcast on any TV channel in India. Where can you watch the live streaming of the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators? The live streaming between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be available on the SonyLiv app. What are the predicted XIs for the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators? Islamabad United: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Full Squads Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Captain), Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Philip Salt (wk), Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro, Reece Topley, Faheem Ashraf Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (World Cup / Team Captain), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton







