Another school is withdrawing from EA Sports college football game





Another school will pull out of the recently announced EA Sports College Football video game, becoming the third FBS program to do so. Tulane University has it official decision on Friday and shared the news on Twitter. The statement cited uncertainty as to whether or not players would be able to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness in the game. “While I join many to look forward to the return of the EA Sports College Football video game, Tulane University will not be part of the game until our student athletes can receive compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness, ” Tulane AD Troy Dannen wrote. “We will continue to work to provide student athletes with more NIL rights while improving their overall educational experience.” Tulane will be the third program to opt out of the highly anticipated return of the hit video game franchise. Notre Dame led the attack, and Northwestern joined the ranks shortly after. We will ALWAYS be the greatest advocates for our student athletes. A message from @Tulane_AD upon the return of @EA Sports NCAA Football. #RollWave pic.twitter.com/fZCh3BwZUt – Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) February 26, 2021 Earlier this week, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick also released a statement, citing similar reasons for the decision. Fighting Irish’s message was stern, claiming that it is the school’s “strong desire” for athletes to benefit from appearances in the video game. “Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped drive interest in college football,” Swarbrick said in a statement. However, Notre Dame will not participate in the game until the rules governing the participation of our student athletes have been established. “While those rules are being developed, it is our strong desire that student athletes can benefit directly from allowing their name, image and achievement history to be used in the game.” At this point, the release of EA Sports College Football is still a few years away. With NIL debates at the forefront of conversation in the NCAA, it’s possible that players will be able to take advantage by the time the game is ready. If so, all 130 FBS teams should be able to appear in the beloved franchise renewal.







