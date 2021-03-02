“keep your eyes off” Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson





Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan doesn’t want to hear about quarterback Russell Wilson leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

Durkan during the weekend told The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, to “take your eyes off” Wilson, who was the subject of trade rumors early in the NFL off-season.

Cantrell Posted a video on Saturday in which her city and the Saints are endorsed as a new home for Wilson. It followed a report last week that the Saints were shortlisted by the quarterback, according to his agent, should a trade be considered. New Orleans could be in the market for a quarterback when Drew Brees retires, as some have speculated. “I know, Mr. Wilson, you will be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints,” Cantrell said in the video. “I just wanted to let you know that not only do we admire you, but we also want you.” Durkan’s backlash returned a few hours later – and she hinted at Seattle’s hopes for a new NBA team. New Orleans has one in the Pelicans, which have been at the bottom of NBA attendance numbers in recent years. “I love your mayor, but keep your eyes off (Wilson),” wrote Durkan. His home is Seattle. And so you know Seattle is looking for an @ NBA team. Don’t make me go there. “ 1 from 3 Alika Jenner / Getty Images Show more Show less 2 from 3 Alika Jenner / Getty Images Show more Show less 3 from 3 A Wilson transaction remains unlikely. But it has crept into the airwaves of possibilities in recent weeks, no longer such a laughable idea. Speculation surrounding Wilson’s discontent began to soar earlier this month when the quarterback publicly voiced his grievances about his pass protection. Wilson has also expressed his desire to have more control over employee relocations.

The collapse of the Seahawks offense in 2020, and the comments Wilson and coach Pete Carroll have made since the end of the season, seem to alleviate the main philosophical differences between the quarterback and the head coach. This raises questions about the sustainability of their relationship. An NFL network earlier this month said three first-round picks could be the starting point for a team hoping to land Wilson, should a deal be considered. Outside of the Saints, there are three other teams on Wilson’s shortlist, according to his agent, should a trade be considered: the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos