Rohit Sharma’s cheeky jibe on Motera pitch Hullabaloo goes viral, cricket fans call him ‘Savage’

If you’ve just tuned in, India’s thumping 10-wicket victory over England in the third test at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad got mixed reactions and raised eyebrows from the cricket world.

On the one hand, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin received praise for wreaking havoc and handing India an elaborate victory by taking them 2-1 in the run of four games, and then there was a lot of chatter on the field that, according to some, was heavily assisted. the spinners from the start of the match.

Amid all the hubbub around the Motera field that is growing by the minute, India opener Rohit Sharma comes out with a cheeky Instagram post. The post includes a photo of Rohit thinking about something.

You may be wondering what is bothering Sharma. Of course, the field!

His caption in the now viral recording read: Wondering What the Pitch Would Be Like for the 4th Test.

Sharma’s post immediately lit up Indian social media and Instagram, with fans from the country calling the hitman savage.

“Savage Rohit Sharma” wrote one.

“Pitch doesn’t matter to hitman,” said another.

“You score points no matter what.”

“He’s taunting someone.”

“Bodied Vaughan.”

To be honest I haven’t done anything else. You must have your intention on such a field. You also have to watch to score, you can’t just keep blocking. The odd ball can just spin, slide on the stumps if you play out of turn. It’s important to use your feet, try to do as many things as possible to stay ahead of the bowler’s mindset. You have to make sure you try to find ways to score points, Rohit Sharma said at the press conference.

Ashwin, who played with the ball in the third test, shared similar feelings.

I have a question back. What is a good surface for cricket? The bowlers want to win the game. The batsman must hit well to get runs. No doubt about it. What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Sew on the first day and then hit tight and then turn for the last two days, Ashwin said during a virtual media interaction.

Former English cricketers, as well as current commentators from around the world, said the field did not offer a fair game between bat and ball. However, many in India have stated that this is exactly how the fields are on the subcontinent.

It’s an opinion echoed in a way by Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who said people never seem to have a problem with wickets supporting seam bowling, yet criticize the pitch offering a turn .

I was up all night looking at it. It was absolutely brilliant. I’m thinking of bringing that trustee to the SCG, Lyon said.

We play on seam wickets all over the world and get thrown out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says anything (about the field). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to be crying about it.

I do not get it. I’m all for it, it was entertaining.