Sports
Rohit Sharma’s cheeky jibe on Motera pitch Hullabaloo goes viral, cricket fans call him ‘Savage’
If you’ve just tuned in, India’s thumping 10-wicket victory over England in the third test at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad got mixed reactions and raised eyebrows from the cricket world.
On the one hand, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin received praise for wreaking havoc and handing India an elaborate victory by taking them 2-1 in the run of four games, and then there was a lot of chatter on the field that, according to some, was heavily assisted. the spinners from the start of the match.
Amid all the hubbub around the Motera field that is growing by the minute, India opener Rohit Sharma comes out with a cheeky Instagram post. The post includes a photo of Rohit thinking about something.
You may be wondering what is bothering Sharma. Of course, the field!
His caption in the now viral recording read: Wondering What the Pitch Would Be Like for the 4th Test.
Sharma’s post immediately lit up Indian social media and Instagram, with fans from the country calling the hitman savage.
“Savage Rohit Sharma” wrote one.
“Pitch doesn’t matter to hitman,” said another.
“You score points no matter what.”
“He’s taunting someone.”
“Bodied Vaughan.”
To be honest I haven’t done anything else. You must have your intention on such a field. You also have to watch to score, you can’t just keep blocking. The odd ball can just spin, slide on the stumps if you play out of turn. It’s important to use your feet, try to do as many things as possible to stay ahead of the bowler’s mindset. You have to make sure you try to find ways to score points, Rohit Sharma said at the press conference.
Ashwin, who played with the ball in the third test, shared similar feelings.
I have a question back. What is a good surface for cricket? The bowlers want to win the game. The batsman must hit well to get runs. No doubt about it. What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Sew on the first day and then hit tight and then turn for the last two days, Ashwin said during a virtual media interaction.
Former English cricketers, as well as current commentators from around the world, said the field did not offer a fair game between bat and ball. However, many in India have stated that this is exactly how the fields are on the subcontinent.
It’s an opinion echoed in a way by Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who said people never seem to have a problem with wickets supporting seam bowling, yet criticize the pitch offering a turn .
I was up all night looking at it. It was absolutely brilliant. I’m thinking of bringing that trustee to the SCG, Lyon said.
We play on seam wickets all over the world and get thrown out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says anything (about the field). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to be crying about it.
I do not get it. I’m all for it, it was entertaining.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]