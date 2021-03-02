Holden Geriner continues his social media recruitment





We always knew that Auburn Football’s new performance facility would be top-notch, and the images tweeted by class of 2022 recruit Holden Geriner show what $ 91 million can buy. The Football Performance Center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022 and will be a self-contained facility on the former Hutsell Track location on Biggio Drive. Auburn University’s board of trustees approved the project earlier this month. According to Tom Green of AL.comthe new facility will house the building of Auburn’s football activities, an indoor practice field and two outdoor practice fields, among other important functions: Other features of the complex include a new weight room, player locker room, team meeting rooms, player lounge, barbershop, recruiting lounge, flight simulator and two recording studios. The facility will also be home to the program’s sports medicine and nutrition offices, football administration offices, equipment room and laundry room. Auburn thread reports that a major focus of the facility will be player development, but it is clear that the intention is to attract more top recruits as well. The football program has relied heavily on on-campus recruiting and selling the atmosphere and Auburn itself to recruits, so having a big shiny new facility can help with that strategy … especially after that benefit is taken away for the duration of the pandemic. Incredible new football complex is coming very soon !! I can not wait! @BuienRadarNL #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/9Ip43yPQZh – Holden Geriner ™ ️ (@holdengeriner) February 26, 2021 The virtual tour is from the class of 2022 quarterback recruit Holden Geriner from Auburn Football. Born in Savannah, GA, Geriner is listed as one 3 stars on 247 Sports and is the No. 18 professional QB recruit. Geriner plays the quarterback by day, social media recruiting assistant for Auburn football by night. He recently tweeted to four-star recruit Shemar James in an attempt to entice the defending stud to join him on the Plains. Maybe this is another attempt to get the attention of other recruits. In his 2020 high school football season at the Benedictine Military Academy, Geriner completed 179 passes for 2,770 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also ran for 116 yards and five touchdowns. Geriner’s future at Auburn looks bright, especially as the Football Performance Center is expected to be completed by the time he takes the field at Jordan-Hare in 2022.







