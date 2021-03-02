The Pick: Madison Keys vs. Belinda Bencic, WTA Doha | TENNIS.com





Odds through DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. (Getty Images) Welcome back, Madison Keys. The American comes to court for the first time since Roland Garros last September in a brutal first round against Belinda Bencic, finalist of Adelaide International last week. Keys endured a snakebit stretch, sustained a neck injury in her US Open third round against AlizCornet and missed the Australian summer entirely after testing positive for COVID-19 in early January. From a gambling perspective, this is a fascinating game. The current shape of the keys remains a mystery, but her legs will be fresh. Bencic, on the other hand, arguably plays fantastic tennis, but will likely be seriously tired from Saturday’s final and subsequent 11,000-mile flight from Adelaide to Doha. According to the odds makers, Bencic is listed as a slight -140 favorite. Their head-to-head battle was one win each, but they haven’t played each other since 2015, when Bencic was 18 years old and Keys just 21. One day Keys can knock anyone off the pitch with her overwhelming power, but since she hasn’t played a competitive game since September, you can safely assume the American will have some rust to shake off. In addition to Keys’ lack of match play, this is a great match for the Swiss, absorbing and diverting tempo better than most. She played formidable tennis in Adelaide and will try to disrupt the Americans’ timing by catching the ball on the rise. Here Bencic misleads Coco Gauff (not an easy feat) by catching the ball extremely early. Bencics shooting was sensational all week. This way you don’t shoot without a lot of confidence. I don’t even know what to call this shot, but it is certainly one of the hardest to perform in tennis. Bencic has succeeded twice. There’s a chance Keys will come out and simply overpower the Swiss, but there’s no substitute for live, high-stakes match play, and Keys is missing from that department. In the end, expect Bencic to be the more consistent player and trust the American to make a few too many casual mistakes. The choice: Belinda Bencic







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos