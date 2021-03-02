Aussie Fawad Ahmed in positive COVID test





Fawad Ahmed in action for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. (Photo by Paul Kane / Getty Images) Aussie cricketer Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League. The 39-year-old leg spinner, who plays for Perth Scorchers in the BBL, is in isolation after the positive result. ‘DON’T GET IT’: Aussie star lashes out at ‘shameful’ cricket furor WOW: Female agents disgustingly abuse when cricket fans turn against Aaron Finch The next game of Islamabad United therefore had to be postponed. Islamabad was set to meet Quetta Gladiators, but the Pakistan Cricket Board rescheduled the match for Tuesday. “One of our players, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive… and was immediately put in isolation two days ago,” the club said in a statement. All of the remaining members of Islamabad United and the entire Quetta Gladiators squad tested negative, the PCB said. “Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep me in mind during your prayers, which are much needed,” Ahmed tweeted Monday. “And please keep everyone safe.” Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep thinking of me in your prayers, so much needed @IsbUnited @the Beehive, and please keep everyone safe Fawad ahmed (@ bachaji23) March 1, 2021 Born in Pakistan, Ahmed obtained Australian citizenship in 2013 and has been representing his adopted country ever since. He played three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals for Australia. Ahmed represents Victoria in first-class cricket and has played for the Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers in the BBL. Fawad Ahmed and David Warner in action for Australia in a tour match against Northamptonshire in 2015. (Photo by Ryan Pierse / Getty Images) Pakistan Super League gets first positive case The cricket board said the decision to reschedule Monday’s game was made in the interest of the league and to give players time to “relax, refocus and regroup after testing”. Story continues In his only appearance in the PSL this year, Ahmed won 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost that match by six wickets. It is the first positive COVID-19 test in Pakistan’s top Twenty20 competition, which started on February 20. Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and coach Darren Sammy had previously been forced into a three-day quarantine after coming into contact with a person outside the team’s biosecurity bubble. Players and staff from the four remaining teams, along with game officials, undergo quick COVID-19 tests Monday night. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







