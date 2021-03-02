3 Flyers Thoughts: Penguins series, Nolan Patrick’s spot in the lineup, Mattias Ekholm trade buzz

The Eagles have Dallas Week.

Is This Pittsburgh Week For The Flyers?

With an April game rescheduled for this week, the Flyers will play three straight games against the Penguins on Tuesday (7pm ET / NBCSP), Thursday (7pm ET / NBCSP), and Saturday (1pm ET / NBCSP).

In anticipation of the challenging set of three games, let’s take a look at our final thoughts on threeFlyers.

1. Flyers ties in Pittsburgh

The Flyers are 11-4-3 with 25 points and the Penguins are 11-8-1 with 23 points. Both clubs will meet for the first time since their season-opening two-game set, in which the Flyers achieved a combined score of 11-5.

Flyers-Penguins matchups are always intrigues, but there are some new and fun storylines in this series.

Former Flyers General Manager Ron Hextall is now GM of the Penguins. Last weekend, Hextall brought Chris Pryor on board as its new director of player staff. Pryor was Hextall’s right-hand man in Philadelphia and spent 20 years in the Flyers organization. He criticized the team’s renewed scouting efforts under Hextall and the franchise’s talent evaluation dating back to the early 2000s.

When the Flyers play against the Penguins this week, Hextall and Pryor will see many players who scouted, set up and developed them in Philadelphia. Pryor’s handiwork goes back to people like Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier.

Hextall brought one of their 2014 Flyers design picks to Pittsburgh last week when the Penguins claimed Mark Friedman from waivers. The Flyers had to help Friedman through waivers if they wanted to put him on their taxi team. Friedman has not yet made his debut in Pittsburgh; maybe that stands out to the Flyers this week.

“We knew we were taking a risk, but we wanted to have the opportunity to maybe play [Nate] It should be Prosser, “said Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault last Friday.” To do that, we had to make Mark available. He is a good young player and was picked up by Pittsburgh. We wish him nothing but the best. I spoke to him after he was arrested, he was thrilled. We wish him nothing but the best. “

2. Customize in Konecny

Travis Konecny ​​skated Monday and was on his way to Pittsburgh to rejoin the Flyers after a 14-day spell on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. The Flyers’ 2020 All-Star is expected to compete in the club’s morning skate on Tuesday and is considered a race time decision.

This is purely a hunch, but it seems plausible that Nolan Patrick could attend a game in Pittsburgh. Vigneault said last Friday that he was able to rotate the staff at the back and up front due to the packed stretch of six games in nine days.

In the last 11 games, Patrick has become winless with four shots. The natural center has played right winger on the Flyers’ second line for the past three games with Kevin Hayes and Giroux. Vigneault moved Patrick to the right wing “to help him a little bit on his way here,” the head coach said on Tuesday.

Konecny ​​is a right winger and an obvious second line candidate. The first line stays together and the third line from Oskar Lindblom, Scott Laughton and Jakub Voracek was good in Buffalo ‘s two-game sweep of the Flyers. Vigneault has also enjoyed the effectiveness of the fourth line, centered by Connor Bunnaman.

In Flyers’ 3-0 win over the Sabers on Sunday, Patrick played 13:30 minutes and only 3:22 in the third period when the Flyers shut down. Patrick will likely move back to the middle in the bottom six at some point. It was a huge positive that Patrick is healthy and has played all 18 games after missing 2019-20 due to a migraine disorder. Prior to the season opener, Patrick had not played an NHL game for more than 650 days.

“It took me a while to find my game and I feel just like the last few games, I went in the right direction and played more confident and got closer to the top of my game,” Patrick said last Friday after his first game on the right winger. “Obviously it is hard to miss that amount of time, but I feel good and I am happy to be back.”

Vigneault sat the weekend before a game of 24-year-old defender Philippe Myers. Allowing Patrick to watch a game and reset both physically and mentally wouldn’t be the worst for the 22-year-old.

3. Ekholm’s buzz

Tony Androckitis from InsideAHLHockey.com reported that the Predators scouted the game of AHL partner Lehigh Valley last Saturday night

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic recently noted how Nashville (10-11-0) could be looking for a redecoration and a 30-year-old defenderMattias Ekholm is arguably one of the greatest trading chipsLeBrun identified the Flyers as a team he believes is a potential fit for Ekholm. PerCapFriendly.comEkholm has a cap of $ 3.75 million and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.

There is still time for the NHL trading deadline, which is April 12. March will be a telltale month for the Flyers, who are now healthy at the back end with successive shutouts coming. They were much more like the club that skyrocketed the 2019-2020 regular season.

Long story short, give it a little more time and we’ll see around April if the Flyers need outside help with the defense.

