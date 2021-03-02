Cricket 2021, India vs England, fourth test in Ahmedabad, wicket, preview: Moment of truth comes after pitch debacle

England fans have noted the state of the wickets. India fans by the standard of batting.

As always, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Its hard to argue that the Test Strips in India have been fit for the five-day game after the third Test in Ahmedabad finished within two, and the second in Chennai well within four.

Both victories in India came after England had made 578 in the first innings of the series and claimed a victory for 227 runs.

But in a drastic turnaround, England has now gone five consecutive innings without posting 200, including scores of 112 and 81 in Ahmedabad where it repeatedly failed to account for balls that didn’t turn and deliveries slipped.

Which wicket will be produced on the same site for the fourth test is a gamble, but it will be one of the most researched comics in recent memory.

What has come before has been entertaining, but ultimately not good for Test cricket. Imagine a football blockbuster ending halftime, or even earlier.

The pressure is now on to produce a wicket that will satisfy all sides, especially broadcasters paying about $ A250 million a year to show Indias’ home games.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will also watch as it prepares to relay its pitch ratings for the series.

Former England international Monty Panesar said ahead of Thursday’s fourth Test that the ICC should even consider linking points from India as a new fast-paced match unfolds.

It was like playing club cricket on a Saturday in England, Panesar said YEARWhen we play club cricket, we throw out a team for less than 100, and then it’s hard to chase because it’s a turning point.

I think the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, deserves longer test matches because people want to see how good the wicket is … it doesn’t deserve a two day test match of less than 900 balls. You may just be playing in a park when you are going to play this type of cricket.

I think if the next test match is the same, yes the ICC should link points.

Panesar said a Test on a rotating wicket should last at least three to three and a half days, and hoped that the red ball in Ahmedabad would respond better than the pink ball in the third Test.

The pink ball poorly exposed England’s ability to play spin; the batsmen were too defensive and played for large-scale deliveries, while the most present danger was the straight ones sliding off the wicket.

After the game, Indias Rohit Sharma said he didn’t think there were height demons, while Virat Kohli also defended the wicket, blaming both teams’ poor hitting.

Later, Ravichandran Ashwin who took 7-74 in the match alongside Axar Patel, who claimed 11-70, said talking about the field got out of hand and claimed double standards could be seen.

What is a good surface? Who defines this? Sewing on the first day, then clubbing well and then twirling for the last two days? Come on, who makes these rules? he said.

We need to get over this and not talk about whatever picture you’re trying to take.

He added: I find it very funny that when they talk about the surface it is immediately quoted in the (Indian) press. When we went to New Zealand there were two test matches in a total of five days, no one quoted it.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root declined categorically to criticize the field, but admitted that it was very challenging, very difficult and that fans were being robbed of a better game.

It’s a real shame, it’s a fantastic stadium, 60,000 people come to watch a brilliant iconic test match and I feel for them, said Root, who picked up ridiculous numbers of 5-8 in the first innings.

They’ve come to see Virat Kohli take on Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad or Jack Leach, and to see Ashwin against our top guys like Ben Stokes. I almost feel like they got robbed instead they should have seen me get wickets which shouldn’t be the case.

But spinner Jack Leach said ahead of the Fourth Test that England is not obsessed with the state of the wickets in India, and takes no note of criticism led home by experts.

I don’t really have too much to say about the field, I think under those circumstances we are played out and for me I am always looking to learn and get better and see every challenge as a way to improve, said Leach .

Kevin Pietersen agreed after the third Test, saying the batting was terrible and the wicket wasn’t horrible.

However, fellow former England internationals Michael Vaughan and David Lloyd took a different view, saying the Ahmedabad wicket produced a cricket lottery.

I really don’t care who wins when it’s a lottery like this one. It’s just not a competition, Lloyd wrote in the Daily mail

Vaughan tweeted: Amusing .. YES .. but this is a terrible pitch for Test cricket .. !!!! Complete the lottery on day 2 !!

India leads the four-Test series 2-1 and only needs to sign the final to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

England’s WTC hopes are over, but a win will keep the series even and see Australia play the final at Lords rather than India.

Panesar doesn’t like England’s chances of doing that, saying the tourists are relying too much on Captain Root, who has 333 runs to 55.50 for the series. England’s next highest scorer is Ben Stokes with 146 at 24.33.

If you look at England, if Root doesn’t score fifty or a hundred, then England is crumbling, Panesar said. YEAR

He then called on India to end the pitch debate once and for all by producing a flat wicket for the fourth test.

My question is if this Indian team is as good as it gets then they have to rub salt on English wounds and say we’re going to produce a flat wicket and we’re still going to beat you on a flat field because that’s how good we are.

The fourth test starts on Thursday at 3 p.m. (AEDT).