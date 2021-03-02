Jennifer Brady’s brutal loss in the first game since Aus Open





Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady (pictured) lost her first match at the Qatar Open. (Getty Images) Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady suffered a devastating defeat to Anett Kontaveit in the opening round of the WTA’s Qatar Open in less than an hour. Brady lost to two-time champions Naomi Osaka in a tough Australian Open final last month. WOW: Ash Barty takes another blow after a brutal start to the 2021 season ‘NO FUNDS’: Tennis boss confirms $ 1 million Rafa Nadal drama But after her sensational attack on the final, the American’s first game since the Grand Slam didn’t go as planned, as Kontaveit dominated her 6-1, 6-2 in a game that lasted 53 minutes. “I was expecting a very tough game, but I am very happy with the way I played and very happy to get to the second round,” Kontaveit said after the game. Brady made no less than 25 unforced mistakes and just couldn’t find a way back into the game. Kontaveit did not face any breakpoint during the match. Even fans were surprised at how quickly Brady aired. Anett Kontaveit plays a great match to beat AusOpen, number two Jennifer Brady, 6-1, 6-2 in 57 minutes to reach the 2nd round in Doha. It was always going to be a really tough R1 for Jenny, but it went … quickly. – Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) March 1, 2021 Jennifer Brady loses to Anett Kontaveit in her first match after the Australian Open final. The Estonian beats the American 6-1, 6-2 in the # QatarTotalOpen2021 first round. It took less than an hour. – Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) March 1, 2021 Kontaveit plays three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the second round after Germany’s wildcard defeated Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey 6-4 6-2. Story continues Bertens returns to tennis Garbine Muguruza defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to book a match in the second round with third seed and last year’s Doha winner, Aryna Sabalenka, who had goodbye in the first round. “A good game ahead,” said Muguruza. “I am excited to meet these top players. I feel like every game is difficult.” Eighth seed Victoria Azarenka needed six match points to pass veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-3. Azarenka plays in the second round against Elena Rybakina or Laura Siegemund. Kiki Bertens returned after five months of the tour and was dumped 6-0, 6-2 by Jelena Ostapenko. It was the 11th-seeded Dutch player’s first game since a fourth-round loss at the French Open in October and subsequent Achilles tendon surgery. She missed the Australian Open to get fit. Maria Sakkari eased Mayar Sherif 6-0, 6-3 in the first round. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







