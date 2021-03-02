Game Preview: 03.02.21 vs. PHI





EXAMPLE OF THE CONTEST The Penguins return home for a five-game home stand that starts against the Philadelphia Flyers at the PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh has points in nine of its last 13 games against Philadelphia (7-4-2). The Penguins have points in three consecutive home games against the Flyers (2-0-1) and are 7-2-1 over their last 10 home games against them. Tomorrow’s game kicks off where the Penguins will play 12 of their next 16 games at home. FAST HITS Jake Guentzel has 12 points (4G-8A) in 13 games of the regular season against the Flyers. If you record matches after the season, Guentzel has 25 points (10G-15A) in 19 matches. Evgeni Malkin has 73 career points (28G-45A) in 60 career games against the Flyers. Teammate only Sidney Crosby (107PTS in 72GP) has more points compared to Philadelphia among all active players. Jake Guentzel (4G-7A) and Kris Letang (4G-7A) shared the points lead for Pittsburgh in the month of February. They were both also connected with Bryan Rust (4) for the most goals in the team during that period. Pittsburgh’s seven wins after regulation are the most in the NHL, and two more than the next closest team (Boston, Carolina, and Chicago). Sidney Crosby is currently one overtime point away from Alex Ovechkin and Patrik Elias for the most overtime in NHL history. WELCOME BACK FANS The Pittsburgh Penguins today received approval from Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health to reopen PPG Paints Arena to fans at a 15% (2,800) capacity. Single-game tickets to Pittsburgh Penguins’ first seven home games at the PPG Paints Arena will go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m. www.ticketmaster.com/penguinsPenguins subscription holders have exclusive access to a pre-sale that ends tomorrow at 10:00 AM when the tickets become available to the general public. Besides improved protective measures and new contactless functions Many policy measures are in place throughout the building for the 2020 season. 21. For more information about that policy, click here EAST WEST HOME IS BEST Tomorrow, the Penguins will return home to the PPG Paints Arena, where they will start a five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Tomorrow’s game kicks off a stretch where Pittsburgh will play 12 of its 16 games at home this month. The Penguins are 7-1-0 at home this season and are in third place in the NHL with a .875 win rate. Since the start of the 2019/20 season, only Philadelphia (31) and Tampa Bay (31) have more home wins than Pittsburgh’s 30. Among the active players, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are second and third in points per game at home respectively. MILESTONES WATCH Evgeni Malkin 1 game-winning goal from tying Mario Lemieux (74) for second place on the all-time winning goals list Sidney Crosby 1 point from the equalizer for Alex Delvecchio (1281) for 36th place on the NHL points list of all time. Cody Ceci 3 assists from 100 Mike Matheson 5 points out of 100 INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT AND CEO DAVID MOREHOUSE Video: The Penguins welcome fans to PPG Paints Arena again SCORE TRIGGER PROMOTIONS PENGUINS WIN TRIGGER PROMOTIONS







