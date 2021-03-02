3 biggest questions outside the 2021 season facing Bruins

UCLA football is entering a major low season with many question marks after a 3-4 season. What should Chip Kelly and Co. answers for 2021?

It’s been a tough season for all teams, but it wasn’t a disaster at UCLA. The Bruins entered the 2020 season with some serious doubts about the direction of former Pac-12 Coach of the Year Chip Kelly. In the previous two years with the Bruins, Kelly had an overall record of 7-17, including a Pac-12 score of 7-11.

There was clear doubt that Kelly could bring in the same amount of talent and wins that he created in Oregon from 2009-12. Last season, the Bruins weren’t serious contenders for the Pac-12 South title, but they had some important results.

The Bruins were able to finish a short season with a 3-4 overall record. They weren’t expected to climb high during the conference, but they had some significant wins this season that brought some potential hope for the low season and the upcoming 2021 season.

UCLA started the season with a 3-2 record, including a big 25-18 win at Arizona State. They finished the season with two losses, including a 48-47 home loss to the Stanford Cardinal. They never lost a game by more than six points.

This kind of progress was enough to show that Kelly and his coaching staff could potentially extend the progression of their winning capabilities into the 2021 season. The Bruins now have another offseason to regroup with several players leaving early during the season. to the transfer portal.

With the potential of a spring camp, Kelly tries to create a similar culture at UCLA as at Oregon. This may be the last chance this season to do so.