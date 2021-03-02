The coach’s racist claims about Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic (pictured right) compared the treatment of the world’s No. 1 to the movie ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’. (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic’s coach has let himself be ripped on the road to number 1 in the world was covered last year after his Australian Open title.

Djokovic took his 18th Grand Slam title after his incredibly dominant Australian Open title attack last month.

But Djokovic’s time in Australia was turbulent after feeling the anger from parts of the community after speaking out about quarantine conditions involving some players.

This has prompted coach Goran Ivanisevic to compare Djokovic’s treatment after the fateful Adria Tour during the coronavirus pandemic to the cult horror film a ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’.

He went so far as to claim that some of the treatment is racist because he is from Serbia.

“It all started with the Adria Tour; they were after him before, but for the past year it seemed like I was watching that movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” he said. Tennis Majorswhile you smile.

“Why is he treated like this? Probably because of his background, people from the Balkans are always viewed differently. Novak is also not afraid to speak up and fight for things he believes in.”

Novak Djokovic’s injury critics ‘sad’

At last year’s US Open, Djokovic was at fault after accidentally hitting a ball to a linesman.

This led to severe backlash for the world’s No. 1 after he was eliminated.

But coach Ivanisevic said people wanted to see Djokovic’s demise at the US Open.

He also said that Djokovic was the only one to stand up for his current players in Australia.

Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2021 Australian Open Men’s Final, at Brighton Beach on February 22, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Andy Cheung / Getty Images)

“What happened at the US Open, it was like everyone was happy because things like that happened to him. In Australia he stood up for his fellow players and let Djokovic kick again because he is the only one to vote. ‘he said.

He also talked about the latest furor around Djokovic’s injury halfway through the Australian Open tournament.

Many accused Djokovic of playing out the injury that occurred during the game against American Taylor Fritz in the third round.

But that was ridiculous, according to his coach.

He said people who accused Djokovic of injury were “the saddest” and claimed that if other players got injured and overcome the problem, they would be praised.

Novak Djokovic (pictured left) and Daniil Medvedev (pictured right) pose for photos after their men’s singles final at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. (Xinhua / Bai Xuefei via Getty Images)

Djokovic matches Federer’s record

Djokovic’s extraordinary ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam helped him set a new record.

Djokovic has officially equaled Federer’s record at 310 weeks as world number 1 champion and is guaranteed to surpass the 20-time Grand Slam champion next week.

The world’s No. 1 announced last year that pursuing this record was one of his career goals and the Serb will officially extend the feat next week.

