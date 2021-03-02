Sports
The Huntington News | College Hockey for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion seeks to increase opportunities and spread awareness
Hockey has traditionally been a predominantly white sport with marginal amounts of diversity compared to other sports such as baseball or basketball, but College Hockey for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion or College Hockey for DEI is a new initiative launched this month by 26 members out of 11 launched. Hockey conferences at colleges want to change that.
The organization announced their creation and launch of their website February 10 in a virtual press conference. Their mission is to promote cultural change in hockey through four avenues: communication, education, alliance and advocacy.
To be a transformative leader and change agent, I felt compelled to participate in the national discussion about a sport that means so much to our Northeastern community, said Jeff Konya, Northeastern University’s director of athletics and College Hockey for DEI- committee member, in the opening press conference. Fortunately, there were many in the collegiate hockey landscape who shared my passion and the impetus of our collective divisions to try to make a difference, one by one.
At the press conference, Konya joined Jennifer Flowers, the commissioner of the Western College Hockey Association Womens League, assistant coach Paul Jerrard of the University of Nebraska, and four student athletes as they revealed their mission and asked questions.
The group said there has been a long-standing need for these types of initiatives, citing hockey’s overwhelmingly white demographic and the importance of ongoing discussion and action in locker rooms. Members of the Northeastern men’s hockey team felt the group was also a step in the right direction.
[The committees] using college hockey as a platform, said sophomore defender Jayden Struble. That’s more of the bigger picture… it’s good that their slogan and campaign focus on communication and resources. I think they are on the right track and it is good to see them taking steps in an active effort to help things.
The inclusion of Konyas on the committee adds to the number of initiatives the university’s athletic department has taken to increase diversity since George Floyd’s assassination in May 2020. The department worked with athletes to create the Northeastern University Black Athlete Caucus during the summer and has spread countless messages in support of persons of color.
For players like Struble, the efforts of Konya and the committee show an effort to promote real change.
[Konya] A few months earlier and recently when he accepted the position, he reached out to me just to let me know, ‘Hey, your words were a major reason why I decided to join the committee,’ Struble said . It means a lot because he’s at the top of our track and field division and he represents us and me, so it’s a lot of fun to see … he did an absolutely great job with all of this.
In June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Struble went viral Twitter when he spoke out in support of social change and called for action on teammates, coaches and fans. His words and subsequent discussions between his teammates and coaches opened their eyes to the real issues facing black people on the ice and beyond.
We had a team Zoom that was just talking about the battle between black players in hockey and minority players in hockey. Just having that open discussion sparked a learning opportunity for myself and I’m sure our other teammates can learn too, said Jordan Harris, assistant captain and junior defender.
The meetings the team had were similar to those that took place in and between locker rooms across the country. College Hockey for DEI was created because of this type of conversation, players, coaches and league leaders all worked together to find a way to positively impact the entire hockey landscape.
[The commissioners] I had some really honest conversations and we were immediately convinced that this had to be something everyone was bought for, Flowers said.
However, the establishment of this committee does not mean the work is done as they still believe there are issues that need to be addressed. One such problem, according to Struble, is the racism that players face.
Frankly, it starts with racism as a whole, just being eliminated first when you talk about putting people at ease, and then diversity; maybe we got more people of color to play the sport, Struble said. It’s clearly mostly white and I don’t think it needs to be that way … I could definitely see more faces in the game.
For Struble, he sees black players being rejected from the game at a young age and told that the sport is not for them. Without equal opportunity and encouragement, minority players will not feel as compelled to move on and eventually reach the collegiate or professional level.
It’s when you grow up and you’re told, stick with basketball, or something, and I feel like a lot of people might just do that, he said. They choose a different sport or shy away [hockey] because of its social implications; I think more of that Hockey slogan is for everyone, just hammer on that house, that’s where it starts.
NU men’s hockey head coach Jim Madigan, while not on the committee, believes that initiatives like this can help make hockey more diverse, but also believes that every sport needs a similar organization. In terms of changes, he said it really starts with giving opportunities to those who may not get them often.
The more awareness and education we can have [diversity] I think it’s really good and hopefully it will allow us to attract more people of color to play the sport, Madigan said. One of the things we’ve talked about here at Northeastern hockey is that we’re involved in some of the youth programs and groups that are here in the Boston area that are based on a greater representation of African Americans and Latinos.
College Hockey for DEI knows that the issue of diversity and inclusion is complex and difficult to address, so they try to take it slow and take it one step at a time.
We believe that our collective voices and our unique ability to work together as a sport gives us the opportunity to make a difference, Flowers said. We approach this challenging and necessary work just as we play our game: one team at a time.
