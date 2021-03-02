Weekly Men’s Basketball Central: March 1 – March 7

NCAA STATISTICS| BIG TEN STATISTICS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE | BIG TEN STANDINGS | BIG TEN BASKETBALL

The Big Ten currently has six teams in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, including four teams in the top 10 and three teams in the top 5. The conference made history on Monday, February 15, when Michigan (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4) and Illinois (No. 5) became the first trio of Big Ten teams to ever make it into the top five of the AP poll at that stage of the season since the AP began publishing its poll in 1949. This week Iowa was voted No. 5 in the poll and has become the fourth Big Ten team to achieve a top 5 AP ranking in the past month. Previously closest to a Big Ten trio in the top five of the poll on Feb. 15 or later were Purdue (No. 3), Indiana (No. 4), and Iowa (No. 6) on March 2. , 1987. (Research courtesy of Big Ten Network)

Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa all advanced in the APThe March 1 poll, where Michigan improves from No. 3 to No. 2, Illinois moves from No. 5 to No. 4, and Iowa jumps from No. 9 to No. 5. Ohio State maintains its top 10 status No. 7 and Purdue re-entered the poll for the first time since February 8 by claiming No. 23.

As of March 1, the Big Ten has four teams in the top 10 of the NCAA NET Ranking, including two in the top 5, and is one of only two conferences with multiple teams in the top 10 (Big 12 with 2). Michigan (No. 2), Iowa (No. 5), Illinois (No. 6), Ohio State (No. 8), and Wisconsin (No. 24) have all cracked the top 25 NETs. In addition, 13 of the 14 Big Ten’s 14 teams (.929 pct.) Appear in the top 100.

As of March 1, the KenPoms rankings include four Big Ten teams in the top 10 in Michigan (No. 2), Iowa (No. 5), Illinois (No. 6) and Ohio State (No. 7). Wisconsin (No. 11) and Purdue (No. 13) are just outside the top 10, while Maryland (No. 26) just missed the top 25. The Big Ten owns 40.0 percent of KenPom’s top 10 and 46.2 percent of the top 13, while 10 of the conferences 14 teams (.714 pct.) Appear in the top 40 of the overall rankings.

By conference, the Big Ten is ranked # 1 in the nation in NET and # 2 in RPI (.5601). The Big Ten’s RPI only tracks the Big 12 (.5735). The Big Ten recorded a 70-14 record (.833 pct.) In non-conference play, marking the highest non-conference winning percentage by any conference in NCAA.

On February 25, Ohio state head coach Chris Holtmann and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard were named to the 2021 Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch list. Howard has now recorded 23 conference wins in his first two seasons with the Wolverines, taking the most wins by a Michigan head coach in his first two campaigns (according to @BTNStatsGuys).

Minnesota-based Marcus Carr scored 41 runs in Nebraska last week, tied for the third-highest total in Gopher history. Carr’s 41-point output was the highest scoring performance for the Gophers since 1972. Carr has now recorded four games with more than 30 points in the season, which is the highest number of such games by a Gopher in a single season in the season. last 10 years and the fourth most in a single season in Minnesota program history (according to @BTNStatsGuys).

Nebraska’s Teddy Allen collected 41 points on February 23 vs. Penn State, which earned him the most points in a Big Ten match by a Husker in program history.

The Big Ten has now let three different players score more than 40 points in a game this season: Marcus Carr of Minnesota (41 in Nebraska, 27-2-21), Nebraska’s Teddy Allen (41 vs. Penn State, 23-2- 21)) and Iowa’s Luka Garza (41 vs. Southern, 11/27/20).

Last week, Michigan State posted back-to-back victories against the then No. 5 / No. 4 Illinois and then ranked No. 4 / No. 5 Ohio State. The victories over the Illini and the Buckeyes marked the first time in program history that the Spartans defeated two teams in the top 5 of the AP poll in the same week.

Luka Garza currently ranks third in the country in scoring (24.3 ppg), while Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu is in 14th place (21.0 ppg). Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn owns the country’s third best field goal percentage (66.8) and has recorded the second-highest double-doubles in the NCAA this season (15).

The 24th Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 10-14, 2021, with the city of Indianapolis hosting the event for the 12th time. All 14 conference schools will participate in the tournament, which kicks off Wednesday, March 10 with first-round matches between the No. 12 and 13 seeds and the No. 11 and 14 seeds. The No. 5-10 seeds begin tournament play with second-round matches on Thursday, March 11, while the four highest-seeded teams that play after the regular season earn the first and second round byes and make their tournament debut in the quarter-finals on Friday, March 12 . The semi-finals will take place on Saturday March 13th and the championship match is scheduled for Sunday March 14th.