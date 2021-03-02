Kutztown Mens Tennis Team begins preparations for the upcoming season – The Keystone Newspaper

Connect with us

By Justin Gincauskas
Contributing writer

The KU men’s tennis team recently started practicing in preparation for the upcoming spring season.

Due to cold weather and heavy snow, the team has been detained in the field house for training. They have also been limited to an hour of practice per day.

KU men’s tennis team ready for spring
Credit: Publications.app.kutztown

With the weather starting to warm up, the team hopes to practice outside for the next two weeks.

The tennis team has followed COVID-19 protocols to ensure they can keep practicing and playing this spring. Every exercise starts with a temperature check and questions about any changes in their health. Protocols also require all players and coaches to wear a mask while training in the field house.

After temperature checks and health exams, the team begins with a warm-up consisting of jogging and dynamic stretching. Next, the team usually goes through a series of hand feeding drills, including hitting forehand, backhands, and volley.

By the end of most exercises, the team will work on serve or conditioning before ending the stretch. They cannot collect because the surface in the field house is fast, unlike a regular tennis court.

Currently, the men’s team has eight players with four new players who will make their debut for KU this spring.

Once the team starts practicing outside, they will focus on collecting drills and playing points rather than hand feeding. Once outside, the team is allowed to practice two hours a day instead of one.
If all goes according to plan, the teams’ first game will be played in Mercyhurst on Saturday, March 20. KU will then play against Edinboro the next day before returning to play their first home game of the season against Millersville on March 25 at 2:00 PM. KUbears.com

