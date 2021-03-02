Maharashtra’s Sayali Wani stands out for winning the title among the juniors





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen-year-old Sayali Wani from Maharashtra had no baggage from the past. Nor did she fear her opponents ‘reputation in the sub-junior girls’ final. With excellent cross-court topspin counters and a lot of confidence, she outwitted Haryanas Suhana Saini to take the crown 4-3 in the UTT 82nd Cadet & Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships in Abhay Prashal here on Monday. The best Suhana led 3-2 but made fun of it in the crucial sixth game, allowing her Nasik rival to work her way up the ladder. When Sayali won the match to tie the score, it was a match for everyone from then on. The honor must go to the 10th standard girl, who bravely saved a match point at 9-10. And when she hit 10, she grabbed the first chance to go up 11-10 and finish the game and the match in style. Letting the unseeded Sayali grab three points on the trot cost Suhana not only the title but Rs. 33,000 in prize money. Suhana had to content herself with the second trophy and Rs. 16,500. Contrast wins Going from 1-5, 4-6, 8-10 down in the sixth game, then clawing your way back to make it a match takes extraordinary courage. And Taneesha Kotecha showed it all on the table, first trailing 0-3 and then in the sixth game. In the end, she won 16-14 on the fourth game point to go level to give her a decent chance in the decider. However, she failed to raise and lost her grip on the game, falling into the trap of Suhana, the ultimate winner who missed three match points. A few topspins on hand from Taneesha went flat, leaving Suhana the beneficiary. You cannot completely blame the Maharashtra girl for her loss. Luck was also on the side of the Haryana girls at pivotal moments, who rode to a comfortable lead. But the story is not how she eventually won. It’s about how Taneesha found her rhythm in the fourth game and played brilliantly from then on. She relied on the backhand, her strength. It worked well, and if she was used with a topspin beforehand every now and then she had a completely powerful mixture. Suhana was forced into mistakes and kept slipping out of her commanding position. The Haryana girl got into the decisive game to sew it up nicely. In the second semifinal, Sayali Wani continued to surprise when she eliminated defending champion and fellow countryman Pritha Vartikar 4-0. Equally surprising was the way Pritha went down without a fight. Pritha never quite went out, and Sayalis’s plans did the rest. Hansini emerges as the winner M Hansini, who faltered in the semi-finals in Dharamsala, could not be denied her Cadet Girls title this time. She defeated her rival from Tamil Nadu, Ananya Muralidharan, 4-2. What was striking on the day was that Hansini read the situation better. On the other hand, Ananya relied too much on her backhand blocks and drives. Rarely did she use her forehand while Hansini was adept at both. Her top spin forehand winners often took rewards and paved the way when they got into trouble … The main guest at the awards ceremony was Indore Collector Manish Singh and Om Soni, TTFI, Vice President. Neelesh Viad was also in attendance. The function was performed by Gourav Patel. Results: Cadet Girls: Final: M. Hansini (TNTTA) bt Ananya Muralidharan (TTTA) 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9. Semi finals: M. Hansini bt Sanchari Chakrabarty (Ben) 11-7, 12-10, 13-11, 11-4, Ananya Muralidharan bt Prisha Goel (Del) 11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-5. Sub-Junior girlsFinal: Sayali Wani (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 11-8, 7-11, 14-12, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10. Semi finals: Suhana Saini bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-6, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11, 14-16, 11-6, Sayali Wani bt Pritha Vartikar (Mah) 11-7, 11 -6, 11-4, 11-6.

