Knicks vs Spurs Odds, Spread and Picks

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs welcome the red-hot New York Knicks to town on Tuesday night. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire)

The Knicks will visit Spurs on Tuesday, March 2

New York is currently on a three-game winning streak, while San Antonio suffers a heavy OT loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

Check out our odds, preview and best bet for this match below

The soaring New York Knicks will end a short two-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New York continues to impress while in the East’s top five, thanks in large part to Julius Randle’s resurgence and strong defense. The Spurs meanwhile are also playing very well and are in a playoff spot in the West.

This is the first meeting between these two teams after their game was postponed on February 20 due to COVID-19 complications in San Antonio. But last season, the Spurs won both games against the Knicks.

Knicks vs Spurs Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Points total New York Knicks +3 (-110) +124 To be determined San Antonio traces -3 (-110) -146 To be determined

Opportunities taken on March 1 in Fanduel

Knicks showing off lately

This marks the first time the Knicks have topped the .500 mark at this point in the season since the end of the 2012-13 campaign when they came in at 54-28. It has been a very respectable year so far for Tom Thibodeaus’ team, currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs seem like a serious reality for the Knicks if they continue to play at such a high level.

New York have turned 7-3 in their last 10 games, while also winning three consecutive games. Sure, NY wasn’t against the toughest teams in the Kings, Pacers and Pistons, but they’re firing on all cylinders at both ends of the field.

RJ in February: 47.4% from 3-point range pic.twitter.com/gISEqDRLz9 – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 1, 2021

Julius Randle is doing it with 23.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per night, while sophomore guard RJ Barrett has also made remarkable progress in his game this year. Rookie Immanuel Quickley is a spark plug off the couch and a great shooter, while Derrick Roses’ presence has been felt since reuniting with the Knicks a few weeks ago.

New York’s 109-90 victory over Detroit on Sunday was an all-round efficient performance. Thibodeaus’ squad shot an impressive 51% from deep and 50% from the field, while also surpassing the Pistons 52-34 in the paint. Randle dropped a team high 25 while accumulating 17 points in the second half alone.

While the Knicks are not known as one of the better offensive teams in the NBA, putting in just 105.0 points per game, they averaged 119.7 points on their winning streak, including a 140-point performance against a terrible defense of Sacramento last Thursday.

But New York’s excellent defensive displays on a nightly basis have them in such a prime position to the east. They only allow 104 points per game, which is the lowest in the association. With Mitchell Robinson not too far from a return, the Knicks will once again have one of their main defensive figures back in the lineup.

Tracks that come in with momentum

It might have been a defeat, but San Antonio’s performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night was by no means bad. Gregg Popovich’s team were neck-and-neck with the star-studded nets for most of the game, even going on a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills hit thirds in the fourth, while Dejounte Murray cleared out a jumper over James Harden to extend the match to an extra period. While the Spurs struggled to make stops in OT, it was a solid game for the whole unit. DeMar DeRozan had 22 points and 11 assists, while both Murray and Walker dropped 19 each.

Even without Kevin Durant, Brooklyn is still a really good team. San Antonio showed real guts to stick with the Eastern Conference powerhouse, thanks to double-digit scoring nights from their full top five.

They also shot a sharp 43% from three-point range, with Walker sinking five himself. COVID-19 devastated by the Spurs team, missing action for nearly two weeks as a result. This Knicks matchup will only be their fourth game since they returned. Despite being the second of a back-to-back, their confidence will be high after such a promising outing on Monday.

Best guess

Despite the winning streak, New York is participating in this game as 3-point underdogs. They are only 6-7 against Western Conference opponents this season, while they are 10-7 ATS underway. The Knicks are now rolling, while the Spurs have won only once since returning to the field last Wednesday.

San Antonio has also only collected a 6-7 record as ATS favorites. All signs here point to a victory in New York. I’m sure you’ll see them stretch their unbeaten streak to four games.

Choice: Knicks +3 (-110)