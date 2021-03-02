Simon Fry Makes List-A Match Referee Debut





Cricket Australia (CA) Simon Fry, Member of the Match Referee Panel (MRP), will lead his first List-A match as Match Referee when Western Australia plays against South Australia in the Marsh One Day Cup match at the WACA Ground . As a referee, Fry has appeared in 100 First Class games, including 75 Sheffield Shield games, and an impressive seven Shield Finals. In October 2015, Fry conducted the first of his seven test matches. Fry made his One-Day International debut in January 2011 and has 49 games to his credit. In the shortest format, Fry has appeared in 19 T20 Internationals for men and four for women. The latest appointments included standing at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India Over a four-year period, Fry was named CA Umpire of the Year. The CA Umpire Award, presented annually, is presented to an ICC Elite Panel of Cricket Australia National Panel Umpire that is judged most excellent all round, taking into account not only the performance of an umpire on the field, but also their contribution to the elite umpire in Australia through significant achievement or work off the field. Fry was selected for this award by the Chairman and CEO of CA between 2013/14 and 2016/17 In Australian Domestic One Day Cup cricket, Fry was 20 years ago in his first match in the South Australia vs. New South Wales match at the Adelaide Oval in January 2001. Fry went on to stand in a total of 131 List-A matches , which includes 49 One Day Internationals. Fry played a total of four consecutive finals in the Marsh Domestic One Day Cup competition from 2011/12 through 2014/15. Fry retired from referees late last season and joined the Cricket Australia Match Referee Panel this year. Fry made his First Class Match Referee debut in the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Victoria at Karen Rolton Oval, and his KFC BBL debut in Perth when the Perth Scorchers played Melbourne Renegades earlier this season. In today’s game, umpires Nathan Johnstone and Donovan Koch will be on the field, while Sam Nogajski will take over as the third referee.

