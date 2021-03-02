How do you beat a season 11-1?

The Cougars have another chip on their shoulders and they plan to use it to move forward.
(Years Wilkey | Courtesy of BYU Athletics) All quarterbacks competing for the starting performance annulled by Zach Wilson’s departure line up for practice on the first day of spring football, March 1.
Provo The 2020 BYU football season was one for the record books; the Cougars finished 11-1 and were number 11 nationally. But could it just be a fluke? Or a perfect storm caused by pandemic cancellations and rescheduling issues?
And most importantly, can the Cougars recreate that magic this fall?
The first step to that took place on Monday, when BYU had its first of 15 spring training sessions to be held this month. However, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he wasn’t too concerned about what will happen in the fall. Instead, he tries to stay focused on the now.
But I can tell you that I am really excited about what I saw on day one, Sitake said. I think I can see how the competitions go and the position fights and all that, but I thought it was a really good day. There are many seasoned guys out there who have a lot of experience. So hopefully we can build on that. But from day one I was very happy. I think they were heading in the right direction.
However, the BYU has fallen off many people’s radar in recent months simply because of the amount of talent lost last year’s team.
Junior Jaren Hall, which sits in the middle of it arguably the biggest position battle between the team, said those dismissive opinions only help motivate the team.
It just reminds you that you didn’t make it, every year is new, you have to start over like last year, Hall said. It was the same with the wonderful guests we had on our team, the guys who made huge plays for us that have now left us and we certainly miss. It was the same for them. They had a chip on their shoulder, they came out, they performed, and they did what they had to do. Now it’s the same for us, it’s no different. Every year you have to go out and prove yourself.
And the Cougars have a lot to prove.
BYU is without many of last year’s key players, having lost starting quarterback Zach Wilson, as well as top Cougars receiver, top line backer, and many starting linemen, to future opportunities in the NFL.
The leadership will fall to younger guys, as BYU has only three seniors on the team, according to the spring football roster. Two of the three are returning seniors who decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket eligibility exemption due to the pandemic: Jared Kapisi and Uriah Leiataua.
In comparison, BYU has 22 juniors, 41 sophomores and 55 freshmen on the roster.
Expecting to follow up on a successful campaign in 2020, junior James Empey believes it will create an opportunity for the younger guys to leave.
We choose to see it as an opportunity to fill in and get better, an opportunity for young guys to prove themselves and step into important roles, Empey said. And we believe we have everyone it takes to have another great season and put together something special. We got the guys to do it.
Fortunately, many of those younger guys were able to gain crucial experience last year as Sitake went three or four deep in the second half of several games as the Cougars beat many of their opponents.
So on the first day of spring football, BYU doesn’t really start from behind the starting line.
We tried not to rebuild, tried to reload, Leiataua said.
