



Bulldogs improve to 4-3



Ferris’ women’s tennis team joins Hillsdale

GREAT SPEED – The Ferris State University women’s tennis team took a major regional victory on Sunday when the Bulldogs outdid Hillsdale 4-3 in non-conference action. Victory over the Chargers came in at the Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center as FSU improved to 4-3 on the year, including a 4-0 score against non-NCAA Division I competition. The Bulldogs registered their second win of the weekend after a 7-0 shutout on the road at Hope College on Saturday and the win over the Chargers came against a team that had beaten FSU in each of the previous two matchups. “This was a huge win for us,” said FSU head coach Mark Doren. “Hillsdale has beaten us for the past two years, so getting in their place and taking a win is a big motivation leading up to the conference season.”

The game was 3-3 and Bulldog junior Agata Klak remained on the field with four singles. The game lasted just over three hours and Klak recorded a 6-4 win in the third set to take home the win. Ferris State got off to a strong start as the Bulldogs won the doubles by beating all three flights, including a decisive 6-1 decision by Isabela Paixao and Klak on the number one flight.

In singles, Morgan Waller won from FSU in straight sets on the first flight, while Patricia Martin Gomez did the same with six singles. Hillsdale’s Ellie Chawner took a straight-set victory on five singles and the remaining three singles flights in two, three and four places were all decided in third sets. The Bulldogs are next scheduled to enter court on Saturday, March 13, with another regional game against Lewis (Ill.) In Plainfield, Illinois. The match is scheduled for 4:30 pm and will mark FSU’s last non-competition. game prior to the start of GLIAC home game against Wayne State on March 19.

Tennis for men



The Ferris State University men’s tennis team claimed an impressive regional victory on Sunday when the Bulldogs took a 4-3 road win over Hillsdale to run their winning streak to four consecutive games overall. The Bulldogs took victory at the Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center and finished the weekend a perfect 2-0 after a dominant 7-0 sweep against Hope College on Saturday. Overall, Ferris State is now 4-2 overall with both setbacks starting the year against NCAA Division I Western Michigan. Prior to Sunday night’s game, Hillsdale had beaten the Bulldogs in each of the two previous games. The win this year was the Bulldogs’ third place in as many D2 regional tilts to date. Ferris State earned the double by claiming a 6-1 win on the number one flight behind duo Mathis Guerre and Jan Koupil, in addition to a 7-5 win for Yannic Alexander Mader and Ayush Deswal in third place in the line-up. Guerre and Mader were joined by Benjamin Lortie who was victorious in singles. Guerre won in straight sets on the first flight, with Mader and Lortie taking third and fourth positions respectively, also in straight sets. The Bulldogs are next scheduled to enter court on Saturday, with yet another regional game against Lewis (Ill.) In Plainfield, Illinois. Scheduled for 4:30 pm, the game will mark FSU’s last non-league game ahead of the start of GLIAC’s home game against Wayne State on March 19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos